Manchester United and INEOS have made contact with a £325,000 a week “machine” over a summer move, according to a new report. The next two transfer windows are going to be very important for the Red Devils, as INEOS work to get players into the club who fit the style that new manager Ruben Amorim wants to play at Old Trafford.

Man Utd transfer news

There are always plenty of rumours involving United, but since the arrival of Amorim, talk of transfers has intensified. The Portuguese looks keen to reunite with some of his Sporting players at his new club, but he will have to wait until the summer to do that.

It was also revealed this week that United are plotting a fresh move for Jarrad Branthwaite next summer. The Red Devils were very interested in the summer and saw bids of up to £50 million rejected, but that interest hasn’t gone away, as they now believe he could fit perfectly into Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

As well as Branthwaite, United are also looking to win the race for Alphonso Davies. The left-back is in the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich, and it looks unlikely at this stage that he will sign a new contract. United are ready to offer him a “huge deal” to beat Real Madrid to the signing. Trying to sign Bayern Munich players doesn’t stop there for the Red Devils, as they also have their eye on another soon-to-be free agent.

According to Christian Falk, Manchester United are interested in signing Leroy Sane and have already made an enquiry for his services. The 28-year-old has been at the German giants since 2020, when he joined from Manchester City, and he has been a regular contributor for them in recent years.

Sane, who earns 384,615 euros a week at Munich, which is roughly £325,000, scored eight goals and recorded 11 assists in 27 Bundesliga games last season, but they missed out on the title to Bayer Leverkusen.

The winger is now in the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich, and United are interested in signing him when his deal expires, so much so that they have already made contact. Sane, who was described as a “machine” by Thomas Tuchel, is not short of options though, as fellow Premier League team Arsenal are also interested in signing the speedy attacker.

Top five fastest Bundesliga players as of 2023 Karim Adeyemi 22.80 miles p/h top speed Sheraldo Becker 22.74 miles p/h top speed Alphonso Davies 22.68 miles p/h top speed Moussa Diaby 22.68 miles p/h top speed Leroy Sane 22.55 miles p/h top speed

The Germany international is going to wait for negotiations with Munich before making a decision on his future. Either way, United are keen on landing the winger, and he could be seen as a replacement for Antony, who looks to be no longer needed at Old Trafford.