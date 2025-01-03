It has not been an easy start to life as Manchester United manager for Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese boss has taken charge of 11 games so far, winning just four of those games, drawing once and losing six.

One of the biggest sticking points for the new Red Devils manager so far has been how easily his side concedes goals. In the 11 games so far, they have let in 21 goals, a total of 1.9 per game.

Creatively, United have also struggled, scoring just 17 times under Amroim so far. One area that has been a problem so far for United is at wing-back.

Man United’s wing-back issues

The Red Devils have struggled so far this season with options at wing-back. Luke Shaw has been injured for much of the campaign, and Tyrell Malacia has only recently returned from a horrendous knee injury that kept him out for 18 months.

That has mainly left just Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui as options at wing-back. After United's latest game, a 2-0 home defeat against Newcastle, Gary Neville was critical of the pair when talking to Sky Sports.

The former United captain explained that the “two wing-backs aren't very good in the attacking part of the pitch”. He was talking about Dalot and Mazraoui, who started at left and right wing-back respectively.

Neville’s Sky colleague Jamie Carragher unearthed a stat after the Newcastle game which showed United have not scored in open play when either defender has started at right wing-back. However, when the likes of Amad Diallo and Antony have started there, they have created nine chances.

Alarm bells must be ringing for Amorim, because this seems like an issue that needs rectifying quickly. In fact, the former Sporting boss could turn to his former player to sort out the problem.

Man Utd's search for a wing-back

Another thing Neville stressed after the game against Newcastle at the end of 2024 was the need to strengthen at wing-back. He explained that in the transfer window United “have to start with the fundamentals of this system, which is the wing-backs”.

Thus, the United legend may be happy to see his former club linked with the highly-rated Geovany Quenda. According to Rudy Galetti - as he reported at the end of December - the Red Devils are ‘among the clubs that are still monitoring’ the youngster, alongside Manchester City, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germian.

Galetti reported that there is a chance the sides could ‘make concrete moves in January’ for the 17-year-old. He reportedly has an expensive release clause worth £84m in his current deal, as per the Daily Mail.

Quenda could be the dream addition for INEOS to hand Amorim if he is looking for a more expansive right-wing back. He has played there plenty of times already under the former Sporting boss, 18 to be specific, and has two goals and two assists so far.

That includes a strike against FC Porto in the Supertaca at the start of the season.

He has previously been compared to one of the best attackers in world football, Bukayo Saka. Fabio Roque, a coach for Sporting’s academy, explained to Sky Sports that he reminds him of the Arsenal star, before pointing out that there is “only one Geovany Quenda”.

"It reminds me of Bukayo Saka in the beginning of his career when he played as a full-back...There is only one Geovany Quenda. He is different from any other player I trained. He can create a mark on football that is totally different."

Indeed, comparisons can be drawn between the two speedy players at the start of their careers. Like Saka, Quenda is a left-footed player, with both players breaking into the team initially as a wing-back.

If he has anything like the career Saka has had, the Sporting youngster will go far. The Arsenal number seven already has 250 appearances for the Gunners, with 67 goals and 63 assists to his name.

Quenda’s stats from the 2024/25 Portuguese top-flight season courtesy of Sofascore are impressive. He has created three big chances and averages 1.6 key passes per game. The wing-back is also a hard worker off the ball, averaging 2.4 ball recoveries each game.

Quenda stats in 2024/25 Portuguese top flight Stat Number Games 16 Touches per game 46.4 Big chances created 3 Key passes per game 1.6 Ball recoveries per game 2.4 Dribble success rate per game 53% Duels won per game 3 Stats from Sofascore

Although just 17 years of age, the Sporting man is already being called a “special” talent by the likes of football scout Antonio Mango. Quenda could be the man to help transform United’s fortunes under Amorim.

He knows the system he plays and is highly rated. It is a big investment for INEOS to undertake, but perhaps a necessary one.