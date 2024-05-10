It was just over two years ago that Erik ten Hag watched on as a much-changed Manchester United side - then led by Ralf Rangnick - slipped to a 1-0 defeat away to Crystal Palace, with supporters hopeful that the incoming Dutchman would spark the start of a brighter future for the club.

"Eras come to an end" claimed the former Ajax boss upon his arrival, in reference to the dominance of rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, yet sadly for Ten Hag, it is his own 'era' that looks to be swiftly heading for a climax - amid rampant talk of a change in the dugout this summer.

Poetically, it was a return to Selhurst Park that perhaps put the final nail in the coffin for the 54-year-old - even if he will remain in charge until the FA Cup final - a shoddy and dishevelled United side shipping four to sink to a lowly eighth in the Premier League table.

As such, speculation is rife that change is afoot, with a certain Gareth Southgate reportedly among the leading candidates, after almost eight years in the England hotseat.

If the former Middlesbrough boss - who has worked with potential United recruit Dan Ashworth in the Three Lions setup - does surprisingly succeed Ten Hag in the coming months, there is one marquee addition that INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe could make to bolster his chances of success.

Man Utd's search for a striker

Prior to snapping up Rasmus Hojlund last summer, much was made of United's apparent interest in Harry Kane, before the latter man's subsequent switch to Bayern Munich.

While Kane - who has scored 44 goals in his first season in Germany - is unlikely to be available for a reunion with his national team coach, Southgate could be handed the next best thing in the form of Ivan Toney, with the Brentford talisman having been the second-highest scoring Englishman in the division last season with 20 goals (behind Kane).

In need of an experienced marksman to compete with Hojlund, GIVEMESPORT are among those to have reported that Toney is a possible option for the Old Trafford outfit, with a fee of around £60m having been mooted.

The Bees star may only have scored four times this time around in a disrupted season in west London, although he could well be Southgate's perfect figurehead.

How Ivan Toney could fit in under Southgate

With Kane absent from the recent international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, Toney was tasked with leading the line for the second March encounter and did so effectively under Southgate's watch, winning a first-half penalty which he subsequently dispatched.

Amid talk over who could be the backup to the Bayern man this summer at Euro 2024, Toney has made a strong case for himself as a result, a fact only heightened by the apparent likeness between the pair - having been described as "like Harry Kane" by Declan Rice.

Rice made that comparison due to the 28-year-old's dual role as a "playmaker", as "his left and right footed passing [and] the way he picks out his teammates is a special technique to have" - showcased by the fact that he also chalked up four assists last season.

With Kane having fired in 57 goals during his time working with Southgate in the senior England set-up, the experienced coach clearly knows how to get the best out of such a forward, hence the excitement over what he could do with a similar figure in Toney at United.

Toney game in numbers vs Man Utd - 30/03/2024 90 minutes 49 touches 1 assist 1 key pass 1 'big chance' created 3 shots blocked 6 shots off target 7 total duels won 18x possession lost 2 fouls won 7.8 match rating Stats via Sofascore

Having seen young Hojlund score 'just' 14 goals in all competitions this season, the Red Devils are crying out for someone to lift the burden from the Dane's shoulders, particularly with the injury-prone Anthony Martial heading for the exit door amid the impending expiry of his contract.

Of course, appointing a figure like Southgate may not go down well considering he hasn't managed at club level since 2009, yet if he is to be INEOS' man, they certainly need to back him.

With that being said, giving the 53-year-old the perfect tools to succeed in what has become a poisoned chalice at the Theatre of Dreams could include the marquee, dream capture of Toney.