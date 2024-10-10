Will they, won't they? That remains the question on everybody's lips regarding Manchester United's hierarchy and the decision over whether to dismiss Erik ten Hag from his post.

Once again, the Red Devils head into an international break in something of a crisis, having failed to win any of their last five games in all competitions, amid their worst-ever start to a Premier League season.

Much like the final days of David Moyes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before him, Ten Hag's recent results against the so-called 'Big Six' could prove to be his undoing, having been defeated 3-0 by both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on home soil.

Up against two managers who have enjoyed far shorter stints at their respective clubs - particularly new man Arne Slot - the former Ajax boss was left looking even more exposed, with the club's commitment to the 54-year-old in the summer now looking like a questionable choice.

While it remains to be seen whether Ten Hag will still be in place for the visit of Brentford next weekend, speculation is already rife regarding who could replace him, with former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss, Thomas Tuchel, seemingly a leading contender.

Man Utd's interest in Thomas Tuchel

Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst broke the news that United are believed to be lining up the out-of-work coach as a potential successor to Ten Hag, with Tuchel currently without a club following his dismissal from Bayern at the end of last season.

A Champions League winner during his time at Stamford Bridge, the 51-year-old was said to be among those who INEOS were considering as an option over the summer, before ultimately deciding to stay with Ten Hag.

As per Luckhurst, the suggestion is that Tuchel represents an attractive option as he is 'immediately attainable', with rival candidates largely all attached to other clubs.

While the German's record in recent times would suggest he may be a short-term appointment - having lasted two years or less in each of his previous four posts - his experience at the elite level could make him a worthy option to fix the mess at the Theatre of Dreams.

The signing who could be perfect Tuchel at Man Utd

Having spent over £600m in order to back Ten Hag, the United hierarchy will be wary of putting too much faith into any new manager, with the task likely to be to try and improve the first-team stars who are already at the club.

One move that the club should definitely make regardless of who is in charge is to try and re-sign former academy graduate, Angel Gomes, with the Lille and England playmaker able to sign a pre-contract agreement with Premier League suitors in January, due to his expiring contract.

Previously let go by Solskjaer on a free in 2020, the 24-year-old has now been linked with a return to the club four years on, having also admitted it would be hard to turn down the chance of an Old Trafford homecoming.

Now part of the senior Three Lions set-up, the diminutive maestro has dazzled in Ligue 1 in recent times, having chalked up one goal and one assist in six outings this season, after previously racking up eight assists and creating 15 'big chances' last term, as per Sofascore.

While capable of performing in an advanced midfield role, it is his work as a deep-lying playmaker that could make him perfect for Tuchel, having starred on his full England debut against Finland, after enjoying a 94% pass accuracy and taking 130 touches.

Described as being "like Paul Scholes" by pundit Danny Webber due to the way he can "can dictate a game with his intelligence", the 5 foot 6 star could well fulfil the role that Jorginho took on under Tuchel at Chelsea, as the Blues romped to European glory in 2021.

The Italian metronome - who later came third in the Ballon d'Or rankings that year - was praised by Tuchel for his "true abilities in controlling the rhythm of a game" even if he lacks the "pure physical ability that makes him the number one candidate to be a number six in the Premier League."

A slight midfield asset like the Scholes-esque Gomes, the former Napoli star makes up for his lack of physicality with his on-the-ball intelligence, having been the calming presence alongside the relentless figure of N'Golo Kante.

If Tuchel is then looking to repeat such success, should he succeed Ten Hag at United, having that ball-playing number six in the side could prove vital, thus making Gomes the ideal target for 2025.

Angel Gomes's Career Record Club Games Goals Assists Lille 123 9 19 Boavista 32 6 6 Man Utd U21 27 10 7 Man Utd U18 26 15 7 Man Utd UEFA U19 13 4 3 Manchester United 10 0 0 Total 231 44 42 Stats via Transfermarkt

With the chance to sign the former Red Devil on a free next summer, such a deal would surely be a win-win for all involved. Well, aside from Lille at least.