Bruno Fernandes. Adored by the Manchester United faithful but somewhat hated by others.

However, even the Portuguese star’s biggest critics can’t deny just how incredible he’s been since joining the Red Devils in January 2020 for an initial fee of £46.6m.

Since swapping Lisbon for Manchester, the now-United captain has racked up 233 appearances, with an insane output of 145 goal contributions.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will be desperate to sign players who can have a similar instrumental impact at the club, and he could start with a defender who’ll be on the move this summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe searches for his first signing at United

According to a report from talkSPORT, Man United are confident that they can sign Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

The Everton defender will be up for sale due to the Toffees having to increase their funds to avoid a point deduction.

Therefore, there’s the potential that United could snap up the England international for just £40m.

This is half the figure that Everton wished to receive, according to I News, which means that United won’t be alone in their pursuit of the young ace.

Why Branthwaite could be United’s best signing since Fernandes.

Over the past few seasons, it’s fair to say that the recruitment at Man United hasn’t exactly been successful.

£70m on Casemiro, £82m on Antony, and even £55m on Mason Mount are all proof of that, but there’s a shout for Branthwaite to genuinely have a similar impact as Fernandes, unlike the above trio.

At just 21 years of age, the centre-half has already become one of Sean Dyche’s most important players, starting 35 matches in the Premier League this season.

During his first major campaign in the top flight, he’s shown the maturity of a seasoned professional while also displaying his well-rounded profile.

Branthwaite vs Martinez 23/24 PL Stats Stats (per game) Branthwaite Martinez Touches 52.2 47 Passes completed 31.4 37.4 Tackles 1.9 1.1 Interceptions 1.4 0.5 Duels won 5.3 1.9 Dribbled past 0.5 0.6 Clearances 4.5 2.1 Balls recovered 5.2 3 Via Sofascore

As you can see, Branthwaite is the definition of a top-tier modern-day centre-half who can thrive in any game state, both in and out of possession.

Firstly, the left-footed defender is extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet, as highlighted by his 52.2 touches per game, which is remarkable considering Everton only averaged 40.6% possession.

Yet, it’s his defensive dominance that makes him such a “monster,” as dubbed by football scout Jacek Kulig, particularly due to his proactive approach to defending.

Just like Lisandro Martinez, who Branthwaite would partner if he were to join, he’s an extremely dynamic defender who often gets the better of his opponent.

The number 32’s ability to defend wide spaces while standing at 6 foot 4 is unbelievable, making 1.9 tackles and being dribbled pas just 0.5 times per game. To put that into context, one of the Premier League's most elite centre-halves William Saliba is dribbled past 0.2 times a match.

This proves that the Englishman can play in a high line for a team that dominates the ball, while his balls recovered and interceptions also serve as evidence for that.

Additionally, the defender wins the majority of his individual battles on the field, which will help maintain pressure, and he’s also an excellent box defender, as proven by his clearances.

Furthermore, given that the most injury-struck position in the squad is centre-back, the former PSV loanee would bring reliability and availability, which are vital when attempting to form a title-winning defensive partnership.

All of the above just proves how fantastic he truly is, and given his age, potential, and quality, Branthwaite could transform the United backline for years to come, potentially having a similar influence to what Fernandes once had four years ago.