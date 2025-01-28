Turning their attention away from troubles on the pitch, INEOS have reportedly received unanimous backing in what has been described as a "transfomational" Manchester United stadium update.

INEOS given green light

When Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS first arrived with the likes of Dan Ashworth in tow, there was more optimism than there had been for a long time at Manchester United. The influence of the Glazers had been weakened and INEOS arrived fresh full of ideas, new transfer strategies and the funds to awaken England's biggest tiring giant threatening to sleep.

Almost a year on from the news of their partial takeover, however, and to say that INEOS haven't exactly been making positive strides would be an understatement. Funding has been cut in a number of areas outside of the matchday squad, including reportedly to the Manchester United Foundation whilst ticket prices have continued to rise.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, those increased ticket prices have not proven worthwhile with Ruben Amorim's side sat a world away from European qualification and on the end of countless results to forget. But, just as a positive is needed more than ever, Ratcliffe has received some good news.

As relayed by Mike Keegan of The Daily Mail, INEOS have now been given unanimous backing in their plan to build a new Old Trafford from the local authority. Officials at Trafford council unanimously backed the plans which will create a new 100,000-seater stadium.

Dubbed "transformational" by the council, INEOS will now begin their search for a consultant team in an attempt to bring their plan to life and play their part in regenerating the area. It is also believed that the new project will add £7.3bn to the economy and provide over 90,000 jobs and 15,0000 more homes in what should only be seen as something to celebrate for the first time this season.

New Old Trafford a key step for Man Utd

Leaving their failure on the pitch to one side for a moment, Manchester United have been playing at a historic ground which is gradually becoming a decaying antique whilst the likes of Everton and Tottenham Hotspur move on into impressive, modern stadiums. With Old Trafford leaking at the same rate as Amorim's backline, INEOS had to put plans together to solve at least one problem and it seems as though a New Old Trafford has taken precedent.

Speaking about the proposed plan, Councillor Liz Patel, executive member for economy and regeneration at Trafford council, said: "I am delighted these plans have been approved by the council executive. As the report says, this is one of the most significant opportunities for urban renewal in Trafford and the results will be great for the area and the surrounding region.

"This is a hugely exciting project and working with our partners and private developers, we will be looking to create thousands of new homes, new neighbourhoods, and a world-class setting for the Manchester United stadium."