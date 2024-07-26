In an attempt to provide cover for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, Manchester United have reportedly held internal talks to sign a former Premier League defender who is currently a free agent.

Man Utd transfer news

With the Premier League campaign and their first fixture up against Fulham fast approaching, Manchester United are in a solid position. The Red Devils have already welcomed both Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, with talks to sign Manuel Ugarte also underway. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder could yet arrive to solve United's midfield problem and replace Casemiro once and for all at the base of Erik ten Hag's side.

Meanwhile, even after signing Yoro, United could still strengthen their backline with further additions. Recent reports have linked those at Old Trafford to a move for Denzel Dumfries in a deal that would see Aaron Wan-Bissaka head in the opposite direction to Inter Milan this summer. Both players are in the final year of their respective contracts so, on paper, a swap deal certainly makes sense.

If Dumfries does arrive, then he could be joined by another fresh face at full-back and one that United fans already know all about. According to HITC, INEOS have held internal discussions about signing Marcos Alonso this summer in a bargain deal for the former Chelsea left-back who recently left Barcelona as a free agent. Alonso isn't the only lefty-back United have spoken about at Old Trafford, though, with Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell, Feyenoord’s David Hancko and Tottenham’s Sergio Reguillon also named.

The Red Devils, of course, already know exactly what Alonso is capable of, given that he's scored three times against United throughout his career. Now, however, the Spaniard could bring his attacking exploits to Old Trafford in a smart move by INEOS.

"Great" Alonso would add vital experience

Whilst a squad full of young talents such as Yoro, Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hoijlund and Alejandro Garnacho highlights the potential that Manchester United have in abundance, balancing that potential with experience is the key. And that's exactly what Alonso would help bring to Ten Hag's side. A Champions League and Premier League winner, the Spaniard, unlike many in the Red Devils' current side, has been there and done it at the very top.

The 33-year-old earned plenty of praise during his last Premier League spell from former boss Frank Lampard, who told Chelsea's official website after Alonso scored twice in a draw against Bournemouth: "I'm very happy for Marcos Alonso but when my left-back is the one scoring the two goals and scoring our last goal in the league as well - and we’re creating that many chances in between - you have to question why we’re not finishing them.

"I’ve been really pleased with Marcos. He’s always had that since he’s been at Chelsea, he’s got a great record of scoring goals. It’s great technique for the first one, great anticipation for the second and he almost gets a third as well in the box at the end."