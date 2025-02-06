Manchester United have made a 21-year-old wing-back a top transfer target for the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils were quite active during January, but more to do with players leaving Old Trafford rather than them arriving. Antony, Marcus Rashford and Tyrell Malacia have all left the club to join Real Betis, Aston Villa and PSV Eindhoven on loan, respectively.

The exits may not stop there, as according to a report from Turkey, Besiktas have placed midfielder Casemiro at the top of their transfer list, as their window doesn’t close until next week. Ole Gunnar Solskjær has tasked his new side to sign the Brazilian, who has fallen out of favour under Ruben Amorim, and Casemiro is said to be keen on leaving and joining the Turkish giants.

United are keeping a close eye on Sunderland’s Chris Rigg, as scouts took a fresh look at him during the Black Cats’ recent win over Middlesbrough. United are among the teams looking to sign Rigg, as INEOS see the 17-year-old as a young player who is available for a reasonable price, perhaps even as a direct replacement for Casemiro.

Man Utd identify £24m ace as top transfer target

Sunderland’s Rigg is not the only player on United’s summer radar, as according to a report from Spain, Man United have made Flamengo’s Wesley Franca a top target ahead of the summer transfer window opening. The likes of Brighton have shot up the English football ladder in recent years by scouting lesser known players in the Americas, and it looks like INEOS want to follow suit.

The Red Devils are still looking to strengthen their defence and have made Wesley, a right-back who can also play further forward, a top target. But United are not alone in their pursuit, as Zenit St. Petersburg have made a 30 million euro (£24 million) offer for the 21-year-old already, and Flamengo are aware that it is difficult for them to keep hold of the player much longer.

Wesley is under contract in Brazil until December 2028 but has emerged on several clubs’ radar for his speed and his ability to attack, meaning he should fit into Amorim’s style at Old Trafford. Wesley has established himself as Flamengo’s main choice at right-back, playing over 30 games in each of the last two seasons, chipping in with goals and assists in the process.

Wesley's Brazil Serie A stats Apps 67 Starts 53 Goals 1 Assists 3 Progressive carries 119 Progressive passes 208 Progressive runs 532

United do have Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, and Amad as right-wing back options, but given Amorim may want Amad further forward, Wesley would add competition and a different option to Dalot and Mazraoui. The Premier League side have just added Patrick Dorgu to the squad to play as their left-wing back, so Amorim clearly wants to do the same on the other side, as he slowly changes the United team into a side that fits his style.