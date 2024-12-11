INEOS are in transfer talks to sign an exciting young gem for Ruben Amorim and Manchester United, according to a new report. Transfer speculation around Old Trafford is set to gather pace in the next few days and weeks, as the opening of the January transfer window gets closer.

Man Utd transfer news

Amorim will already know how big of a job it is at United to turn around their fortunes, so the Portuguese boss may be pushing the hierarchy to get their hands in their pockets and bring in one or two new arrivals.

One player who is on United’s radar is Tyler Dibling of Southampton, as he continues to impress in the Premier League. The winger has been the one shining light in what has been a disappointing campaign for the Saints so far. Dibling continues to impress, but for Southampton, that is turning into bad news, as United and several other Premier League teams have scouts monitoring his performances ahead of making a possible move in the New Year. The Saints are adamant he isn’t for sale, but they have also set a price of £20 million for the young star.

Signing a new striker looks to have surged to the top of Amorim’s wishlist in the last couple of weeks, as United have made signing Victor Osimhen a priority for January. The forward is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli for the season, but the Italian side are open to offers in the New Year, as they look to cash in on the striker. United are among the teams keen on signing Osimhen, but it is unclear if they would be willing to pay the £62 million that Napoli are looking for.

INEOS in transfer talks to sign £3m teenager Diego Leon

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are in talks to sign Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno. Leon is 17 years old and is currently playing football in his homeland of Paraguay.

Leon came through the academy at Cerro Porteno, making the step-up to the first team during the summer. The defender, whose main position is left-back, has performed very well this season for his club, and that has put him on the radar of the Red Devils.

Romano states that United are in “active talks” to sign Leon as a player for the future. The January transfer window opens in a few weeks, so if this deal does advance, it would likely go through then.

Diego Leon's Cerro Porteno stats Apps 19 Goals 2 Assists 0

United signed midfielder Sekou Kone during the summer, and Romano reports that United have kept looking at talents from abroad, with Leon the next on their radar. He adds that a $4 million deal is being discussed, which is roughly £3 million, while talks are also being held with the player’s representatives. Left-back is a problem position for Amorim, so Leon’s arrival may be more for the future, and he could be seen as their future left-back for years to come.