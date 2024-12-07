In what would be one of the most surprising deals of 2025, INEOS are now reportedly interested in signing a Premier League rival who's scored four goals against Manchester United throughout his career.

Man Utd transfer news

It's no shock that the transfer rumours have been coming thick and fast since Ruben Amorim's arrival. The former Sporting Club boss will need to add his own stamp on the current squad to suit his 3-4-2-1 formation, which could result in a busy 2025 for Dan Ashworth and INEOS.

Already, names such as Viktor Gyokeres and Nico Williams have reportedly entered United's radar, with the former a particularly interesting target given the success that he's already enjoyed under Amorim.

As Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund remain unconvincing, the need for those at Old Trafford to sign a player of Gyokeres' calibre only grows. The Swede has arguably been the best forward in European football so far this season and is the type of 20+ goal player that all top-four sides should have at their disposal in the Premier League.

With that said, the Red Devils could yet look closer to home for an attacking reinforcement based on recent reports. According to GiveMeSport, INEOS and Man Utd are now interested in signing Heung-min Son in a shock move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2025. Manchester United certainly know all about his quality, given that the Spurs captain has scored four times against the Red Devils throughout his career.

Now 32 years old, Son could follow in the footsteps of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani when it comes to ageing forwards completing one last big move to Old Trafford. Those transfers came under the old regime, however, with INEOS looking to sign the next generation of stars, it remains to be seen whether they would break their rule for a player of Son's quality.

"World-class" Son on big money at Tottenham

Whilst Cavani and Ibrahimovic bowed out at Manchester United with the utmost respect, Ronaldo and now Casemiro are prime examples of just how much of a risk it can be to sign a player at the back end of their best years. Son managed an exceptional 17 goals and 10 assists last season but has already struggled to maintain those levels in the current campaign, scoring just four times in all competitions.

Considering the Spurs star earns a reported £190,000-a-week too, Manchester United would have to be sure that he can make the desired impact under Amorim and the numbers so far this season have suggested otherwise. Even when he becomes a free agent in 2026, Son could prove to be a needlessly costly arrival at this stage of his career.

The South Korean still has plenty of fans in North London, of course, including Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, who told reporters as relayed by TNT Sport last season: “Maybe the nation he plays for works against him but I think he's a world-class player. You look at his record in the Premier League, the toughest league in the world, his goal contributions irrespective of what his team's gone through have always been right up there.

"Even this year, before he left, I think he was probably the best attacking player in the competition, just my opinion obviously. Certainly he'd be up there. He's a world-class player.”