Manchester United are interested in signing an “immense” star who could be an alternative to Goncalo Inacio, according to a recent report. The Red Devils still have two games to play under Ruud van Nistelrooy before Ruben Amorim arrives at Old Trafford, but already the Portuguese is influencing who the club may be looking to sign in January or next summer.

The January transfer window may be a tricky time for United to do business as they try to stay in line with the financial fair play rules, so Amorim may have to wait until the summer before the real business can be done, but that isn’t stopping United from identifying targets.

The new United boss has already stated that he will not be adding any Sporting players to his squad in January, but he didn’t say that he wouldn’t be returning for them at all. Therefore, the Red Devils and Amorim have made Goncalo Inacio a top target for next summer. The centre-back has been a key player under the 39-year-old, and he could be set for a move to Manchester in the not-too-distant future.

The 23-year-old has been at Sporting since 2012, as he established himself in the first team in the 2020/21 season, and since then he has been a key player for the Portuguese side. Last season, Inacio played 32 times in Liga Portugal, scoring one goal in the process, and he was also key for them in the Europa League. Inacio has been very reliable under Amorim, but he doesn’t just have his eye on him...

Man Utd keen on Ousmane Diomande as Amorim plots reunion

According to Sky Sports’ Sacha Tavolieri, Manchester United have set their sights on signing Ousmane Diomande from Sporting. The 20-year-old joined the Portuguese side in January 2023 from Danish side FC Midtjylland and has been key in their rise in Portugal and in Europe.

Diomande, who has been described as “immense” by under-23 scout Antonio Mango, has eight caps for the Ivory Coast and has won the Liga Portugal while being at Sporting. Amorim is expected to continue using his 3-4-3 when he arrives at Old Trafford, and therefore, he is likely going to want a defender in there who knows how his system works.

While United hold an interest in Inacio, they are also keeping an eye on Diomande, two players who have worked under Amorim before and know what he expects in his back three. This report states that Diomande is valued at £70 million by the hierarchy at Sporting CP, so it will come down to whether United are willing to fork out that much money for another defender.

Ousmane Diomande's Sporting CP stats Apps 68 Goals 4 Assists 1

The Red Devils added Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt to their ranks in the summer, joining Lisandro Martínez as their three main centre-backs. But Amorim may have his own ideas, and he may want INEOS to add another option in that area of the team.