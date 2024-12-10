Manchester United have made signing a £62 million “monster” a priority for the upcoming January transfer window, according to a recent report. The Red Devils made the decision to part ways with sporting director Dan Ashworth over the weekend, but they hope that plans for the New Year will not be affected by this decision.

Man Utd transfer news

January may be a busy time for United if things go their way, as Ruben Amorim is surely going to want one, possibly two, fresh faces arriving at Old Trafford. It is three weeks away from opening, and there are plenty of players being linked with a move to United, one being midfielder Martin Baturina.

The Croatian is someone that has been linked with the Red Devils for a while now, and United are keen on a deal that could be completed for around £20 million. However, PSG are leading the race, and they are trying to wrap up a deal as soon as possible.

It may not come as a surprise, but United are also looking to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, a move that would end a few years of links to Old Trafford. The Dutchman’s relationship with Barcelona has turned bitter, and he is now not willing to extend his stay at the club. This has alerted United, along with Chelsea, in looking to agree to a transfer. A move in January may be hard to do for United, but it could be one they look to complete in the summer.

Man Utd make £62m "monster" a priority January transfer target

According to a report from Spain, Manchester United have made striker Victor Osimhen a priority target for January. The 25-year-old is currently on a season-long loan deal at Turkish side Galatasaray from Napoli.

The forward, who has been dubbed a “monster” by analyst Raj Chohan, looked set to leave the Italian side on a permanent basis in the summer, as Chelsea and teams from the Saudi Pro League were interested in a deal, but neither were willing to pay what Napoli wanted. Instead, he was sent out on loan to the Turkish giants, where he has really thrived in the league and in Europe.

This report states that United have made signing the striker a priority in January, but they do face stiff competition, as so have Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. All three teams are looking to improve their forward line, and the fact that Napoli are still looking to sell Osimhen makes him a player to target.

Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray stats Apps 13 Goals 10 Assists 5

Napoli are keen to sell the Nigerian international so they can put the money back into their own team. The Italian side, which is led by Antonio Conte, are looking to get around €75 million, which is roughly £62 million. Galatasaray are keen to keep hold of Osimhen but do not have the resources to sign him on a permanent deal.