INEOS have made an enquiry to sign an £195,000 per week “monster” at Manchester United in the January transfer window, according to a recent report. The Red Devils ended their four-game tenure under Ruud van Nistelrooy on Sunday by beating Leicester City 3-0 at Old Trafford, and it is now time for Ruben Amorim to arrive from Sporting CP and take over the reins.

Man Utd transfer news

The 39-year-old officially starts his job as the new Man United manager this week, and his task is to get the club back to the top end of the Premier League. Amorim will be looking to get to know his new players, but it appears that INEOS already have plans to add to the squad when January arrives.

It emerged over the weekend that Amorim is keen for United to sign defender Danilo from Juventus as one of his first additions as manager. The 33-year-old, who used to play for neighbours Manchester City, has been in Italy for a few years now but has shown incredible versatility in the last few seasons, playing anywhere in the back four.

But as well as looking to sign Danilo, Man United have also made contact over a move to sign Jonathan Tah on a free transfer next summer. The Bayer Leverkusen centre-back is coming to the end of his contract in Germany, and United are looking to get ahead of Barcelona, who are also interested in his services, and sign him up on a free transfer next summer.

INEOS make enquiry to sign Christopher Nkunku for Man Utd

According to L’Equipe, Manchester United have made an enquiry over the signing of Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea. The Red Devils are looking to be active in the January transfer window and are interested in adding the Chelsea attacker to their side.

The 26-year-old, who is on a weekly wage of £195,000, has been at Stamford Bridge since July 2023, when he joined the club in a big-money move from RB Leipzig. Last season, Nkunku played just 14 times for the Blues, as he dealt with a serious injury. This season, he has featured a lot more but is unhappy with his situation, largely being deployed in UEFA Conference League games.

The forward, who has been described as a “monster” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has been in and out of the team this season, starting just one Premier League game so far. This report states that the Frenchman is considering his future at Stamford Bridge, with an exit in January a possibility.

Christopher Nkunku's 2024/25 Chelsea stats Apps 17 Starts 8 Goals 10 Assists 1

United are looking to take advantage of this and make a statement of intent by bringing Nkunku from Chelsea to Old Trafford. However, the Red Devils are not the only interested side, as several other clubs are also keen on landing the exciting forward. Chelsea are open to a sale of Nkunku given their array of attacking options, but it remains unclear if they would be willing to do business with a rival like United.