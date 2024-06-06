Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are preparing for an extremely busy summer as Manchester United owners.

The aim is to not only remove deadwood but also sign exciting new talent that can play a huge role in the rebuild, such as Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Everton defender has impressed during his first full Premier League campaign, and he’s become a key target for United.

A key task for the new bosses at Old Trafford will be to remove deadwood and one of those just so happens to earn a bucket load more than Branthwaite.

Christian Eriksen’s debut campaign at Man Utd

In the summer of 2022, Christian Eriksen joined Man United on a free transfer after impressing during a small cameo at Brentford.

The Denmark international became a reliable player that Erik Ten Hag could rely upon to help bring control to his midfield.

The former Tottenham Hotspur ace made 28 Premier League appearances, started 25 of those, and played 74 minutes per game on average.

Throughout the season, Eriksen became extremely influential in the final third despite playing alongside Casemiro in a double pivot, registering eight league assists, the same number as Bruno Fernandes.

However, after a promising start, he didn’t exactly push on last season, with his importance to the side decreasing as the campaign progressed, with football creator Liam Canning even calling him a "passenger."

What Christian Eriksen earns at Man United

Eriksen struggled to regain the form he’d previously displayed this time around, taking on the role as more of a squad player.

It's something he's not hugely happy about either. Speaking recently, the Dane said: "For me, the season has been a little different to other seasons. It has been a slightly different role. It's new to me, but it's also new to the outside world.

"It is clear, in relation to how people talk. No, it's the same. Now I was also a bit lucky that I didn't sit on the bench so much when I was younger. But I did it once in a while. It's never fun. That's for sure. Personally, you always want to be the one who is chosen first in the team. Sometimes the coach looks the other way. But then I play for United, so there is just a battle for places, because there are a lot of good players."

His role hasn't been helped by Kobbie Mainoo’s rise and the signature of Sofyan Amrabat on loan which decreased his game time significantly, averaging 53 minutes per match.

In total, this meant that the number 14 played 22 times in the Premier League, yet only starting 12, sitting on the bench for the majority of February to April.

Given Eriksen is now 32 years old and he’s no longer valued in Ten Hag’s best starting lineup, it may be time for Ratcliffe to look for a sale, especially considering his wage.

Man Utd's Highest-Paid Players Aged 30+ Player Wage per-week Casemiro £350k Harry Maguire £190k Christian Eriksen £150k Jonny Evans £65k Tom Heaton £45k Via Capology

As you can see, Eriksen is currently earning £150k per week, equating to just short of £8m per season, which is clearly a large figure for a backup.

Furthermore, this salary makes him one of United’s highest-paid midfielders and in the top ten most-paid players at the club when excluding Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial, who’ve now left.

For context, this also means that Eriksen is earning just over four times more than United target Branthwaite, who’s currently paid just £35k per week at Everton. We say just...but that is significantly less than the top performers in the Premier League

Additionally, he’s the third-highest earner at the club over the age of 30, only being paid less than Casemiro and Harry Maguire, who’s started six more league games than the Dane.

Back when Eriksen joined, he signed a contract until June 2025, which obviously means he has one more year left before it expires.

Therefore, if United are looking to raise any funds via the sale of the creative midfielder, then this summer would be the best opportunity to do so.