Manchester United’s transfer business over the past couple of years will have left much to be desired after the lack of impact made by those walking through the doors at Old Trafford.

£600m alone was spent over the last couple of years during Erik ten Hag’s reign as manager, with the Dutchman undoubtedly wasting a huge amount of money on players not up to the standard of the Premier League.

Casemiro and Joshua Zirkzee are just two of many who have failed to catch the eye after their respective £70m and £36m moves to join the Red Devils.

However, sides like Brighton have demonstrated that you don’t need huge transfer fees to become a competitive top-flight outfit, with their transfer business up there with some of the very best in Europe.

There’s no denying that a clear-out is needed during January, leaving new boss Ruben Amorim - and the INEOS hierarchy - with numerous big calls to make surrounding the future of some players.

Amorim’s transfer calls ahead of January

Following his appointment a couple of weeks ago, current boss Amorm has already tried to implement his 3-4-2-1 system during his opening two games in charge, looking to push United back towards the top of the table.

The 39-year-old has already spoken about how impressed he has been with Mason Mount, handing the former Chelsea ace his first start of his reign against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday night.

It will take time for the £60m man to settle following a tricky period with injuries, but given his time playing the system at Chelsea, he could be a very useful asset to the new United boss.

However, on the other hand, there are various players who could be edging closer to the exit door, with the aforementioned Casemiro just one player who could be moved on.

Harry Maguire is another name who could be offloaded during the upcoming window, as the club look to cut their losses on the centre-back who cost them a staggering £80m in the summer of 2019.

He’s previously been of interest from the likes of West Ham United, but given his recent injury and fitness issues, coupled with his contract which is set to expire in the summer, it may present the last opportunity to make any money back on their mammoth investment.

However, one player must be top of the departure list, potentially bringing his dismal time at Old Trafford to an end.

The player who needs to be sold from Old Trafford

Brazilian winger Antony certainly raised eyebrows when he followed in the footsteps of Ten Hag, swapping Ajax for Manchester, costing the Red Devils £86m - the second-highest fee paid in the club’s history.

Undoubtedly, such a fee would inject excitement into the fanbase, but his time at Old Trafford has been nothing short of a disaster, looking well below the level expected of such a big-money signing.

During his time in the North West, the 24-year-old has made 88 appearances, scoring just 12 times and costing the club £975k every time he’s made an appearance to date.

Amorim’s appointment has even seen him feature in a right wing-back role in Thursday’s Europa League clash, trying to prove football director John Murtough right, after he dubbed the Brazilian “one of the most exciting young talents” in European football, following his arrival in Manchester back in 2022.

Antony's Manchester United's stats since joining in 2022 Statistics Tally Games played 88 Cost per game £975k Goals scored 12 Cost per goal £7.1m Assists 5 Cost per assist £17.2m Stats via Transfermarkt

However, he was unable to do so, losing possession 12 times and only winning 50% of his duels, before being replaced just an hour into the encounter in Manchester.

Antony has proven with his goalscoring record that he doesn’t have the ability to be a real threat in attacking areas, unlikely to dislodge the likes of Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford from the attacking roles behind the striker.

He also pockets a huge £200k-per-week wage at the club, with the hierarchy desperately needing to cut their losses in January and allow him to move on to try and reignite his once-promising career in Europe.

There’s no chance that United will be able to receive a fee close to what they paid for his services in the summer of 2022, but INEOS need to pull the trigger and allow him to leave before his value plummets further, having reportedly told the winger that he can depart in the New Year.

With January coming up and Amorim set to be handed the chance to improve his squad, the deal to sign the Brazilian must be used as a reminder that just because you spend big doesn’t guarantee success - needing to make smart moves to help the new boss make the progression he desires.