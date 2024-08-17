After already reinforcing their backline with Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, Manchester United have now reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Premier League winner who'd complete a new-look defence.

Man Utd transfer news

It's been a summer full of positives at Old Trafford, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first summer at the club featuring a refreshing transfer policy which has seen a mix of young players and stars at the top of their game arrive. De Ligt is arguably the standout among the arrivals, with the Dutchman arriving from Bayern Munich in an attempt to finally solve Erik ten Hag's defensive leak.

De Ligt was quick to express his delight over joining up with Ten Hag for the second time in his career, following an excellent spell together at Ajax, telling Manchester United's official website: “Erik ten Hag shaped the early stages of my career, so he knows how to get the best out of me and I cannot wait to work with him again. I know what it takes to succeed at the highest level, and I’m determined to continue that record at this special club.”

With two centre-backs and a right-back signed, all that the Red Devils are missing on their list of incomings is a left-back. Given concerns over Luke Shaw's ability to stay fit, however, it may not be long before United have a new-look defence altogether.

According to Fabrizio Romano, INEOS have now been offered the chance to sign Marcos Alonso, who would reportedly love a move to Manchester United after becoming a free agent at the end of his Barcelona contract earlier this summer.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “Marcos Alonso would love to go to Manchester United. He has been offered to Manchester United in recent weeks, but there is nothing really concrete or advanced into it so far.

“I think Manchester United will take some time before deciding who the player they really want to cover that position is, and will save their budget, save their money, and put their effort into a deal for the midfield. They need a new midfielder, and the idea is to make it happen as the next step in the summer transfer window.”

"Extraordinary" Alonso is worth the risk

Now 33 years old, Alonso may go against United's new transfer policy, but Dan Ashworth should make an exception for the Premier League winner, especially with Ferdi Kadioglu reportedly on his way to Brighton & Hove Albion over Old Trafford.

Described as an "extraordinary signing" by former Barcelona boss Xavi when he arrived in Spain, Alonso would bring a wealth of experience to the current Manchester United side, providing an ideal backup option for the injury-prone Shaw.

Given that he's currently a free agent too, the Red Devils wouldn't be left splashing the cash. Instead, they'd be getting themselves a bargain deal to solve a growing problem at left-back.