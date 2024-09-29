Having failed to seal a deal in the summer window, INEOS are reportedly plotting another attempt to sign a particular Manchester United transfer target for Erik ten Hag in January.

Man Utd transfer news

The summer window was seemingly only just the start of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Manchester United rebuild. Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee all arrived, but recent results suggest that the Red Devils still need further reinforcements in January.

However, with a big-six clash against Tottenham Hotspur awaiting, they have the chance to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 1-1 draw against FC Twente in midweek.

On the transfer front, the Red Devils have already been linked with a number of reinforcements ahead of 2025, including Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams. According to recent reports, INEOS are prepared to throw everything at a deal to sign the Spaniard ahead of Barcelona in what would be the ultimate hijack.

However, it's not just attacking additions that those at Old Trafford are reportedly gunning for. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, INEOS are plotting a January bid to sign Jarrad Branthwaite after Manchester United failed with a hefty £60m offer in the summer transfer window.

Staying put at Everton, Branthwaite has faced his injury struggles at the start of the season to hand the Toffees a glimpse of what life could be like without their star defender. Alas, that glimpse has been more of a nightmare, with those at Goodison Park facing yet another relegation fight. And as they continue to struggle, Manchester United could swoop in and turn a brief nightmare permanent this winter.

"Excellent" Branthwaite could partner De Ligt

While we can assume Everton value the defender at more than £60m given that the Toffees reportedly rejected an offer in that region during the summer, Manchester United could form the ultimate partnership between De Ligt and Branthwaite by signing the Goodison Park star. Still just 22 years old, Branthwaite is yet to reach his best form and there are arguably not many better to learn alongside than a player who's been there and done it among Europe's elite in De Ligt.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jarrad Branthwaite Matthijs de Ligt Progressive passes 2 16 Progressive carries 74 98 Tackles won 32 12 Ball recoveries 181 73

Branthwaite has unsurprisingly earned high praise from around English football throughout his rise, including from interim England manager Lee Carsley, who said during his time in charge of the U21s (via Liverpool Echo): "There were a few players that could've worn the armband. It was a way of showing Jarrad how well we think he's doing at present.

"I think it's part of the game he can add to in terms of leadership. He leads by example, he's not too loud, he's quite a quiet guy, but the way he plays, he's very imposing. I thought he was excellent tonight and it's something that he should be proud of to lead the team out."