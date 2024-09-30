Turning their attention towards the transfer market, INEOS are now reportedly pondering a move to sign a goalkeeping understudy for Manchester United No 1 Andre Onana after sending their scouting team to watch a potential target in action.

Man Utd transfer news

Despite strengthening well during the summer window, the Red Devils are seemingly far from done when it comes to transfer business, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to transform Manchester United back into Premier League title contenders.

Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte and Leny Yoro all arrived in the summer in the first step towards that rebuild, though it is clearly early days given the team's slow start to the campaign.

Since the window closed, Manchester United have been linked with moves for the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Jarrad Branthwaite - two stars who would undoubtedly provide Erik ten Hag with welcome upgrades in their respective positions. Branthwaite would prove to be particularly key, with his potential arrival likely forming a partnership between himself and De Ligt.

Meanwhile, behind a new-look backline, those at Old Trafford have reportedly set their sights on a future star between the sticks. According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, INEOS are now pondering a move to sign Anthony Patterson from Sunderland after sending goalkeeper scout Tony Coton to watch their reported target in action.

Patterson was linked with the likes of Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer before ultimately staying put at the Stadium of Light. Since playing a part in the Black Cats' excellent start to the campaign, helping them into an early Championship promotion race, Patterson has seemingly attracted the interest of Manchester United.

Now 24 years old, the chance to compete for a place against 28-year-old Onana would be coming at an ideal time for Patterson, making 2025's transfer business all the more interesting.

"Amazing" Patterson is one to watch

With Manchester United's No 2 role apparently up for grabs, Patterson is one to watch in the January transfer window and next summer's market. The Englishman would be making quite the step up going from the Championship all the way to one of the Premier League's biggest clubs, but lying in wait to take his chance ahead of Onana may just be his best path towards an eventual Three Lions call-up.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Anthony Patterson Andre Onana Starts 45 38 Clean Sheets 13 9 Save Percentage 69.7% 74.9% Saves 114 146

A goalkeeper with an impressive save percentage (albeit at a lower level), former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray was previously full of praise for Patterson, saying after his side defeated Queens Park Rangers (via the Sunderland Echo):

"It shouldn't surprise anyone, he has been amazing all season. I genuinely think now when they get a penalty that he is probably going to save it. I'm not stood there thinking, 'oh god, it's 1-1'. That was an amazing save - he filled the goal with his body and kicked it away.

It's the type of heroics that can make all the difference and the type that Manchester United could yet welcome when the time comes in 2025.