Looking to end their midfield crisis once and for all, INEOS are reportedly putting Manchester United in a strong position to sign a Championship talent who could help to solve Erik ten Hag's problems.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils once again had their weaknesses exposed against Fenerbahce in mid-week as they stumbled to a 1-1 draw in the Europa League. Summing up their midfield depth, or lack thereof, it was right-back Noussair Mazraoui who found himself in the number 10 role whilst Christian Eriksen and Manuel Ugarte sat in the deeper role against Jose Mourinho's side.

When Ugarte arrived in the summer, he was billed as the signing to fix Manchester United's midfield problems, but it was never going to be as simple as that, making next summer even more important.

The Red Devils must get things right in 2025, which may well see them turn towards the Championship to finally solve the problem at the heart of their side. According to GiveMeSport, INEOS are now putting Manchester United in a strong position to sign Hayden Hackney ahead of Premier League sides like Newcastle United next summer.

Whilst Middlesbrough are far from keen to sell their star midfielder in January, Manchester United could test their resolve in the summer transfer window before perhaps even winning the race to secure his signature.

Still just 22 years old, Hackney could emerge to sit next to Ugarte and form the partnership that Ten Hag is so desperately lacking at Old Trafford. As he continues to prove himself in England's second tier, a big move certainly seems on the horizon.

"Humble" Hackney could partner Ugarte

Although signing from the Championship may seem like a step down from targeting some of Europe's best for Manchester United, it would actually signify a step in a smarter direction. The Premier League has seen the likes of Liverpool rebuild by signing from those in England's second tier or in the bottom half of the top flight before then helping those players realise their incredibly high potential and reaping the rewards as a result.

Instead of splashing the cash on another defensive midfielder of Casemiro's pedigree, United should take full advantage of Hackney's recent rise and trust that he will develop into an ideal midfield partner for Ugarte for years to come.

Middlesbrough boss and former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick was full of praise for Hackney back in March when he won the North East Football Writers' Young Player of the Year award, telling Teesside Live: “It’s fabulous news and fully deserved for Hayden to get the reward.

“It’s a boost and a reward for the academy and the club as a whole really, to have a player of the calibre of Hayden come through the system after being here so long.

“It’s the ideal scenario and it’s not easy to get to that when so many players are in the system. You couldn’t ask for much more from Hayden. He’s grounded, he’s humble, he’s down to earth and loves to learn.