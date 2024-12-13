Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are now willing to cash in on a player who the club feels has already developed under new boss Ruben Amorim, according to a new report.

Dan Ashworth leaves Man Utd

The big news of the month from Old Trafford has been the exit of sporting director Dan Ashworth, who only made the move to Man Utd in the summer from Newcastle United.

Ratcliffe and INEOS fought hard to bring Ashworth to the club from St James’ Park and was part of a boardroom shake up which also saw Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox arrive. However, Man Utd released a statement on Ashworth’s departure on Sunday morning, saying:

“Dan Ashworth will be leaving his role as Sporting Director of Manchester United by mutual agreement. We would like to thank Dan for his work and support during a transitional period for the club and wish him well for the future.”

The news and statement didn’t go down too well with former right-back and now pundit Gary Neville, who slammed the club’s “really poor” statement and believes that “something has happened” inside Old Trafford.

“I’m really shocked this morning that this has happened and it’s not a great look at all. It’s something that’s going to need a lot of explaining. I think the statement that the club have put out is really poor. Manchester United haven’t had a voice for 10 years. They’ve lost their authority, they’ve lost their boldness. I think they’ve been getting it back a little bit in the last 12 months. What’s really clear is that there is a fracture here. Something has happened.”

Now, attention is heading into the New Year, with Ratcliffe, INEOS and Amorim preparing for more potential changes, starting with the January transfer window.

In 2025, Christian Eriksen is expected to leave Man Utd when his Old Trafford contract expires in the summer, and another player linked with an exit has been Marcus Rashford.

Man Utd ready to accept £40m offer for Rashford

Earlier in the week, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed that Man Utd are open to selling Rashford in 2025, despite the club acknowledging his development under Amorim.

One of the reasons Rashford could be sold is due to Financial Fair Play, and a new update has now emerged. According to Chris Wheeler of The Daily Mail, Man Utd will consider offers in the region of £40m for Rashford in 2025.

That figure would have been £100m after his fine first campaign under Erik ten Hag, however, that has now dropped considerably for the £300,000-a-week star.

Wheeler does add that any offers arriving in January are unlikely, but it looks as if Rashford’s days at Old Trafford could be numbered.