Manchester United were very active in the 2024 summer transfer window. In total, the new INEOS regime spent the second most amount of money in the Premier League this summer, only behind Chelsea, with £205.9m according to Sky Sports. They added five new signings to Erik ten Hag’s squad in total.

However, it was also a big summer of outgoings for the Red Devils. They moved several squad players on, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who joined West Ham United for £15m and Scott McTominay, who signed for Napoli for £25.7m. However, there were some players who they did not manage to sell, including a pair of Brazilian players.

Casemiro’s wage in 2024

One of those players is experienced Brazilian international Casemiro. The 32-year-old, who was briefly the captain of the five-time World Cup winners in Neymar’s absence, came close to leaving the Red Devils in 2024.

It has been a frustrating year or so for the former Real Madrid defensive midfielder, who cost United around £70m. He has struggled to find his best form, although Dutch boss Ten Hag has kept faith in him and kept him in the line-up.

With that being said, Casemiro has looked like a shadow of his former self, a destroyer at the base of a hugely successful Los Blancos side. Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher explained that “he needs to call it a day” at the highest level.

He has now played 87 times for the Red Devils, scoring 12 goals and registering nine assists. The veteran has also played a huge part in United’s Carabao Cup victory in 2022/23, and FA Cup triumph last season.

However, given his steep decline and the extortionate fee United paid for their number 18 at the age of 30, it does seem like a negative deal overall. To make matters worse, the 32-year-old is United’s highest earner. As per Capology, the midfielder is earning £350k per week, even more than captain Bruno Fernandes, who earns £300k per week.

It is certainly a net negative deal for United, but perhaps not the worst piece of business in recent years. Another of United’s Brazilian imports, Antony, has struggled even more during his time at Old Trafford.

Antony’s wage in 2024

If Casemiro’s move to England has not worked out, then his international teammate Antony has certainly not lived up to expectations. The winger was signed by Ten Hag from his former club, Ajax, for an extraordinary fee of £81.3m.

The 24-year-old’s time at Old Trafford has not gone as expected so far. He has so far worn that famous red shirt 83 times. However, he has only scored 11 times, three of which came in his first three Premier League games, and registered five assists.

The Red Devils number 21 has scored some crucial goals for United so far. In his first campaign, Antony scored in his first Manchester derby against Manchester City and a crucial goal against Barcelona in the Europa League. Last term, he grabbed a crucial goal against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final.

This output certainly does not justify the weekly wage he has earned during his time in Manchester so far. The Brazilian is currently earning £200k-per-week, making him the fourth-highest earner at the club.

Man Utd top 5 highest earners Weekly wage Player(s) £350k Casemiro £300k Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford £250k Mason Mount £200k Antony £195k Matthijs de Ligt Stats from Capology

Incredibly, that is ten times the amount of United’s young starlet, Kobbie Mainoo. The midfielder has risen to fame over the past 12 months, becoming a key part of Ten Hag’s squad. He has now played 39 times for United and has ten England caps to his name.

Mainoo is currently on just £20k-per-week and is on the lower end of the spectrum when it comes to United’s wage structure.

The amount Antony earns in a United shirt is outrageous given his output, and it is certainly an issue United need to solve soon, be it a departure or a reduction of his games to match his performance.

There were reports on deadline day of loan interest from Real Betis in the mercurial talent, although INEOS will no need to be looking to recoup some form of transfer fee in January or beyond.