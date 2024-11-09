Preparing for Ruben Amorim's arrival, INEOS have reportedly set their sights on a new Manchester United target who has earned comparisons to Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler.

Man Utd transfer news

It would be an understatement to suggest that Amorim has a hefty task on his hands at Old Trafford. Several managers have tried and all have failed to awaken a sleeping giant, from Jose Mourinho all the way to Erik ten Hag. This time, as the first coach to arrive with a new sporting director in place in the form of Dan Ashworth, the Red Devils will be desperate to see their latest choice finally succeed.

The former Sporting boss is due to arrive on November 11 to take charge of a side that he will hope is fresh from a four-game unbeaten run since Ten Hag's dismissal, with Leicester City up next for interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. If the Dutchman defeats the Foxes for the second time in his short spell then he should consider his four-game tenure quite the success.

United's recent turnaround doesn't end the need for reinforcements, however, and those at Old Trafford seem to be well aware of that. According to reports in Spain, INEOS have now set their sights on Yunus Akgun, who has been compared to Turkey teammate and Real Madrid star Arda Guler.

The 24-year-old winger has reportedly emerged to become Manchester United's latest target for Amorim after scoring six goals and assisting one other in 15 games for Galatasaray this season. On the scoresheet against United's Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a recent 3-2 victory, Akgun is one to watch.

"Wonderful" Akgun would replace Antony

One of the first problem positions that Amorim must deal with is right-wing. Jadon Sancho tried and failed to star in that role to leave Manchester United spending big once again. Like Sancho, however, splashing the cash on Antony only added to the issue that the Red Devils must now solve once and for all, which could see Akgun arrive.

The 24-year-old is finally bursting into life at Galatasaray and living up to the praise that Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig sent his way in 2022, describing Akgun's season as "wonderful" at the time.

Following Antony's failure, Manchester United must spend wisely and Akgun represents an interesting option who has shown plenty of signs that he could be the man to finally solve their problem on the right-hand side.