INEOS have submitted an opening offer worth £83.5 million to sign a “dynamic” attacker for Manchester United, according to a recent report. Ruben Amorim takes charge of his first United training session this week after waiting for his visa to come through. Then, by the end of the week, the 39-year-old will be taking charge of his first match in charge of the Red Devils, as they face Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Man Utd want to sign a left-back

The January transfer window has always been a hard month for clubs to sign players, as it is midway through the campaign and teams don't want to sell players they can't replace. However, that isn’t stopping United, as they are prioritising signing a left-back in the New Year given their recent issues in that area of the pitch.

Last week it emerged that the Red Devils are exploring a deal to bring Alvaro Carreras back to Old Trafford. The defender only left the club in the summer to join Benfica, but the fact that Luke Shaw has still yet to play this season means United are looking for a left-back, and Carreras is under consideration.

Another player who is on United’s radar is AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, and they are ready “to act fast” to sign the left-back. In the latest update, United have opened preliminary talks to sign Kerkez, but face competition from rivals Liverpool. But left-back doesn’t seem to be the only position INEOS are looking at ahead of January, as they have submitted an offer to sign an attacking winger, according to the latest reports.

INEOS submit £83.5m offer to sign Ademola Lookman for Man Utd

According to a report from Spain, relayed by The Peoples Person, Manchester United have submitted an offer worth up to €100 million (£83.5 million) to sign Ademola Lookman from Atalanta as their first bit of business straight away in January. The 27-year-old has been with the Italian side since August 2022, when he joined from RB Leipzig, and he played a massive role in their Europa League success last season.

Lookman, who has been dubbed “dynamic” by football presenter Dougie Critchley, scored five goals in 11 Europa games last season, as the Serie A side beat Bayer Leverkusen in the final. As well as performing well in Europe, Lookman also bagged 11 goals and recorded eight assists in 31 league appearances.

The winger has continued that form this season, scoring six goals in nine league games, and that form has put him on the radar of United and Paris Saint Germain. This report states that both teams have submitted pre-January offers to sign the former Everton player, as his ability to score goals as well as create them and his versatility going forward have led to these teams taking “notice of him”.

Ademola Lookman's Atalanta stats Apps 92 Goals 40 Assists 23

It goes on to add that Lookman’s ability to play in different positions would see him fit into Amorim’s team, and even though he is important for Atalanta, they would sanction a sale, as receiving a huge fee would do wonders for their own finances.