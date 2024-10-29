INEOS believe the pending arrival of Ruben Amorim could help transform two Manchester United players into an exciting long-term partnership, according to a new report. The Red Devils decided enough was enough when it came to Erik ten Hag this week, as they announced his sacking on Monday morning after a fourth defeat in nine Premier League games.

The Dutchman did end United’s trophy drought and brought some magical moments at Old Trafford, but some of his decisions were quite frankly bizarre. Amad Diallo for example went from featuring in every game to then playing no minutes against Aston Villa and Brentford and even being overlooked for Antony in the Europa League last week, a decision that baffled United supporters.

But that tenure has now come to an end, and it looks as though the Red Devils see Amorim as the perfect replacement. The Portuguese has agreed in principle to take the United job; the only thing that was said to be missing was an agreement between the Premier League side and Sporting over his release clause, which will now be met at roughly £8.3 million.

United also made a move for another manager, as they reportedly made an approach for Fulham boss Marco Silva, but it looks as though Amorim is going to be the new United boss after Sporting announced United have agreed to pay his release fee.

INEOS think Amorim will transform summer signing

According to Give Me Sport, INEOS believe the arrival of Amorim could help transform both Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo. The pair are seen as the future of United’s midfield, but for whatever reason, Ten Hag decided against using the Uruguayan for the majority of the early part of this campaign.

However, Amorim’s arrival could help Ugarte, who earns £120,000 a week at Old Trafford, flourish, as the pair worked together at Sporting before Ugarte moved to PSG. The report states that Ugarte’s lack of game time became a concern for the club’s hierarchy, as Ten Hag continued to use Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.

It goes on to add that failing to use Ugarte effectively could cost their aspirations for success. The decision to bring in the midfielder was so he could help form a "dynamic" midfield with Mainoo, who was dubbed as "fabulous" by former England manager Gareth Southgate.

Manuel Ugarte's Sporting stats Apps 85 Goals 1 Assists 3

INEOS were concerned that Mainoo being partnered with Eriksen or Casemiro in midfield would hinder the team’s development as well as the strategy for the midfield. They now believe that Amorim’s approach to player management and development could help transform a partnership in United’s midfield.