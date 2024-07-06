Manchester United’s academy has produced some of the most fantastic footballers in recent times. Before the Premier League era, there were the legendary Busby Babes, a side which included the likes of Duncan Edwards. Fast-forward several decades, and you have the esteemed Class of ‘92, which boasted players such as David Beckham and Gary Neville.

However, in United’s current first team, there are several Carrington products who have made themselves crucial players under Erik ten Hag. Of course, the most notable of those is Marcus Rashford, who boasts a phenomenal record in the famous red shirt. He has 131 goals and 66 assists in 402 games for United.

The first team at United also features two winners of the 2022 FA Youth Cup, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho. The pair also scored both goals in the 2024 FA Cup final as United went on to lift the trophy, beating Manchester City 2-1.

There is an academy pairing at centre-back, too, with the new kid on the block Willy Kambwala making a name for himself last season, while Jonny Evans was an academy graduate almost 20 years ago.

However, there is one more Carrington product in the first team at United, and one who could depart the club during the summer, having been constantly linked with a move away.

Man Utd could lose academy midfielder

The academy graduate in question here is Scotland international midfielder Scott McTominay. The 27-year-old had an important role to play for Ten Hag last season, but could now leave the club during the transfer window.

At least, this is according to an exclusive report from Graeme Bailey, in conversation with HITC journalist Shaun Webbley. Bailey explains that “Fulham have enquired” about bringing the Scot to Craven Cottage this summer as they look to replace Joao Palhinha, who will join Bayern Munich.

According to the report from Bailey, the Cottagers have been “long-term admirers” of the United midfielder, and the Red Devils are thought to be “willing to allow the homegrown star to leave” this summer should the right bid come in - be it from Fulham or elsewhere.

According to a report from GiveMeSport, Fulham would ideally be looking to do a deal in the region of £40m for McTominay this summer. This is considerably more than the £12.7m Football Transfers values the midfielder at, and it would represent a good profit for United given he is an academy graduate.

Why Man Utd should move McTominay on

McTominay’s aforementioned importance under Ten Hag last season did not go unnoticed by the manager, who praised the midfielder's work ethic. Following the Scot’s late double against Brentford last term, the Dutchman explained that McTominay “gives his life” for United and that he is “Manchester United in everything and in his heart”.

He played 43 games for the Red Devils last season, in what was the best goalscoring campaign of his career to date. McTominay scored ten times in all competitions, with seven of those goals coming in the top flight, as well as registering three assists.

McTominay goalscoring record by Premier League season Season Games Goals 2016/17 2 0 2017/18 13 0 2018/19 16 2 2019/20 27 4 2020/21 32 4 2021/22 30 1 2022/23 24 1 2023/24 32 7 Stats from Transfermarkt

Last season, the United manager tended to use McTominay as a box-crashing No 10 who made late runs into the box, looking to get on the end of crosses and use his physical presence to make a nuisance of himself in the penalty area - something which he had regular success doing. Despite Bruno Fernandes’ creative presence in that position, he was often pushed deeper to accommodate McTominay if the pair played together in midfield.

Despite his obvious merits, it could well be the case that United cut ties with the 27-year-old this summer. This would certainly save them plenty of money on wages. According to Capology, McTominay is currently on £60k per week, which is more than academy graduate pair Mainoo and Garnacho. The Argentinian is on slightly less, earning £50k per week, with Mainoo getting substantially less money, on just £20k per week.

If United decide to cut their losses on McTominay this summer, it would not only mean they receive around £40m from his sale but also £3.12m on his yearly salary. This is money that could be reinvested into the squad to add a new profile to the midfield or strengthen in other areas. United already have Fernandes and Mason Mount as options at No 10, meaning the Scotland international might not get the game time he wants at this stage of his career.

Ultimately, selling McTominay will save United plenty of yearly money, plus earn them pure profit. Whilst he was well utilised by Ten Hag last summer, the 27-year-old could become a regular starter elsewhere, meaning a move is arguably in his best interests, too.

It remains unclear at this stage what United will decide to do, but if McTominay does leave, it will certainly help United financially.