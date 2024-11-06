Every Manchester United fan would have been keeping a close eye on Sporting CP and new boss Ruben Amorim last night as they faced rivals Manchester City in the Champions League.

The 39-year-old and his side secured a mammoth 4-1 victory in Lisbon, condemning Pep Guardiola’s side to a third straight defeat in all competitions.

It would be hard for any Red Devils supporter not to be excited about the future at Old Trafford, especially if Amorim can replicate his successes with the Liga Portugal side in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen who could be sacrificed upon his arrival on the 11th of November, with the former Portugal international undoubtedly wanting to make his own impression on the playing squad.

Amorim will look to utilise his 3-4-3 system that he’s enjoyed success with during his three-year stint with Sporting, potentially bringing one player to United with him.

Manchester United’s hunt to land Gyokeres

Striker Viktor Gyokeres has been a constant source of goals since his transfer to Sporting from Coventry City last summer.

The Swedish international has registered a total of 63 goals in his 67 appearances since his £20m switch to the Liga Portugal side, putting some of Europe’s biggest sides on red alert.

However, the 26-year-old arguably produced his best display for his current employers last night, grabbing a hat-trick in the 4-1 rout of the Premier League champions - with United just one side targeting a potential move for him in the near future.

Amorim spoke after the victory last night regarding the striker’s future, stating that may not necessarily follow him to Old Trafford in 2025:

“I respect Sporting. Viktor has to stay until the end of the season… and then maybe go somewhere else. I won’t make any joke about it, I respect this club and this is my city”.

As a result, it could see striker Rasmus Hojlund play a pivotal role in Amorim’s transformation of the squad at Old Trafford instead, hoping that the Danish international can follow in Gyokeres’ footsteps.

The new boss could be handed transfer funds to improve his squad in January but may look to invest the money into an area that requires more attention than the forward line.

Manchester United's dream Amorim signing

As reported by journalist Sacha Tavolieri earlier this week, Amorim is eyeing a reunion with Sporting centre-back Ousmane Diomande at Old Trafford, potentially making a move for the Ivorian in the near future.

The 20-year-old has featured in 13 matches so far this campaign, contributing to the backline that has only shipped three goals in 10 league matches during 2024/25.

However, any deal for the youngster won’t come cheap, with Diomande believed to be valued at around £70m, according to Tavolieri, but there’s no denying he would be a phenomenal addition for the present but also the future.

The “elite” talent, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has produced some stellar displays in Portugal this campaign, with his numbers backing up how impressive he’s been under Amorim.

He’s registered a pass accuracy of 95%, whilst also winning 26 aerial duels and making 44 recoveries - providing the defensive solidity that the Red Devils have been lacking at times this season.

Ousmane Diomande's stats for Sporting in the Liga Portugal (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 9 Minutes played 708 Pass accuracy 95% Aerials won 26 Duels won 64% Recoveries made 44 Tackles won 6 Shots taken 12 Stats via FotMob

In the Premier League alone this campaign, they’ve already conceded 12 goals in ten matches, conceding goals at key moments, with their lack of presence at the back often being their downfall in recent times.

Diomande may be yet another big-money investment, but one that would allow for a huge improvement at the back, whilst potentially bringing a huge profit down the line should he impress in Manchester.

However, any deal wouldn’t completely rule out a move to Old Trafford for Gyokeres, with a summer transfer still on the table, but the Ivorian defender would provide an immediate upgrade at the back for the newly appointed Amorim.