Following such a disastrous start to the season, INEOS now reportedly want to sell one Manchester United star as early as the January transfer window, according to their former scout.

Man Utd transfer news

A year on from making their worst-ever start to a Premier League season, Erik ten Hag's side beat their own record after failing to find a way past Aston Villa in frustrating fashion. That 0-0 draw did at least see the Red Devils avoid yet another defeat after their humiliation at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in the week prior at Old Trafford, with the North London club soaring to a 3-0 victory.

Yet, even after such a poor start, INEOS look set to stick with Ten Hag in what could quickly prove to be a costly decision. Instead, Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks set to make a ruthless decision on the sales front when the January transfer window arrives.

According to former Old Trafford scout Mick Brown, who was close to Sir Alex Ferguson, INEOS now want to sell Casemiro as soon as possible following his own poor start to the campaign, in which he's lost his place to summer signing Manuel Ugarte.

Brown told Football Insider: “I’m told they’ll look to cash in on him as soon as they can, on the 1st January if possible. He’s one of the biggest wage-earners and he’s not going to feature regularly in the first team.

“He’s been benched because he hasn’t been performing and can’t do it any more. I’m sure they would love to offload him if they could to get him out of the squad and off the wage bill, which would allow them to spend some money.

"Whether it’s a move to Saudi Arabia or elsewhere, you’ve got to find someone who’s willing to pay the money both to United and to him. They’re not going to make back anywhere near what they paid for him but they’ll look to bring in some money if they do let him go.“

Man Utd right to show Casemiro the door

It wouldn't be absurd to suggest that Casemiro should never have found himself on his way to Old Trafford in the first place, given that he was already on his way past the incredibly successful peak that he enjoyed at Real Madrid. His arrival has proved to be quite the error and one that has seen INEOS quickly change the transfer policy that was in place before their arrival.

Earning a reported £350,000-a-week, the Red Devils must show the Brazilian the door in the January transfer window. With Ugarte to choose from and Casemiro now an unreliable option even from the bench, the best outcome from all parties is a swift winter exit to end what has become a miserable spell.