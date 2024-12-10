Manchester United are working on a deal to sign “one of the best” midfielders in the world for Ruben Amorim, according to a recent report. Defeats to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest may have been a blessing in disguise for Amorim, as he will have learned a lot about his team ahead of the January transfer window.

Man Utd transfer news

The winter transfer window opens in around three weeks time, and it is a good opportunity for the Red Devils to possibly look at getting one or two players out of the club, as well as bringing in fresh faces who suit the new boss' system.

One player who could be on United’s radar in January is Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, as a report revealed that United will look to submit a bid for the defender in 2025. The England international is under contract until 2026, and United could look to use this to their advantage, as they plan to make a £33 million offer, way below his £50 million price tag.

Another player United could look to sign in early 2025 is midfielder Martin Baturina. PSG are said to be leading the race for his signature, and they are looking to get a deal done for around £20 million, but United are also keen and haven’t given up on getting a deal completed. Baturina’s reputation is continuing to grow as several Premier League teams are keen on a deal, but it could be hard to do as Dinamo Zagreb are insistent that he isn’t for sale.

INEOS working on deal to sign Frenkie de Jong for Man Utd

According to a report from Spain, Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. The 27-year-old has been with the Spanish giants since July 2019, when he joined in a big-money move from Ajax.

De Jong, who has been described as “one of the best players in the world” by former Barça boss Xavi, has struggled for form and fitness this season, appearing just 12 times in all competitions so far. The Dutch international has just made two starts, as he’s being eased back into action by Hansi Flick.

This report states that the relationship between Barcelona and De Jong has turned into bitterness, and the midfielder is not keen on extending his stay with the Spanish side. This latest development has now caught the attention of United, who are working on a deal to sign De Jong and believe Barca are "in favour" of cashing in.

Frenkie de Jong's 2023/24 La Liga stats Apps 20 Goals 2 Assists 0 Touches per game 94.8 Key passes per game 1.1 Passes per game 76.3 (93%) Tackles per game 2.2 Balls recovered per game 5.9

However, the Red Devils are not alone, as they are also mentioning Chelsea as a team that has been boosted by this development, while Bayern Munich and PSG are also interested in signing the midfielder.

United have had a long-standing interest in the Dutch international, who was valued at £51 million by Barca in the summer, as they were linked with a move for him during Erik ten Hag’s reign, and the player was even linked with a move to Old Trafford before that. De Jong’s high wages at Barcelona and their financial uncertainty has meant his future has been up in the air for a while now, and it could be that time is coming to an end, as his contract expires in 2026.