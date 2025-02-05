Now the transfer window is closed, INEOS and Manchester United are turning their attentions to agreeing a new contract with one of their key players, who wants a massive 18x wage increase, according to a new report.

Man Utd transfer news

The January transfer window was always going to be a difficult month for the Red Devils to conduct any transfer business, as PSR meant they had to be careful and move players on before looking to bring anyone new in.

The departures of Antony and Marcus Rashford allowed United to enter the market and bring in Ayden Heaven from Arsenal and Patrick Dorgu from Lecce. Both players were brought on to the Old Trafford pitch before the game against Crystal Palace at the weekend, and since then, Dorgu has sat down with the club’s media, stating it is “amazing to be part of the family”.

Dorgu told Man Utd’s media team: "It feels amazing to be part of the family. I'm very excited to get going. I have heard about the incredible support, and I'm happy to be one of the players of United now.

"It's a huge club. It's the biggest club in England, and I'm really looking forward to working with the new manager [Ruben Am