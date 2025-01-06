Manchester United's owners, INEOS, are reportedly working on a sensational deal to bring one of world football's most sought-after stars to Old Trafford, who is now said to be keen on moving to Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim recorded one of the best results of his so far disappointing career as Manchester United manager on Sunday as his side held Premier League leaders Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Defender Lisandro Martinez gave United the lead just after the break, before a fine, right-footed strike from Cody Gakpo and a penalty from Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in the driving seat.

With 10 minutes to play, Amad Diallo, so often United's hero this season, then hit home Diogo Dalot's deflected low cross to rescue an unlikely point for the Red Devils.

Speaking to BBC's Match of the Day about the result, Amorim said: "When we are focused, when we fight for every ball, when we suffer and when we are tired when the game is finished, we are a good team.

"If we don't do that all the time, then we are going to lose games. That is clear to everybody," he added. "Everybody thinks the same thing. We have to start being consistent someday, not in the way we play but in how we face the competition, so let's start today."

INEOS and Man Utd working on Osimhen deal

If United do want to kick on from the weekend's draw with Liverpool, they will no doubt need to use the January transfer market to bolster their squad, which is both lacking in quality and hampered by injuries. Fortunately, according to a new report from Nigeria, United's owners, INEOS, are already on the case.

Business Day Nigeria claim that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co have already made "preliminary moves" to sign Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, and that the striker, who came close to joining Chelsea in the summer, is now 'keen' and 'determined' to move to Old Trafford this month.

Osimhen is halfway through a season-long loan with Galatasaray from Napoli, but the Nigerian publication reports that his spell in Turkey could be cut short if a permanent buyer can be found.

The report states that Napoli has inserted a £75 million release clause into Osimhen’s contract, £8 million of which will be given to Galatasaray if he leaves early. However, with Napoli keen to sell the 26-year-old while his value remains high, that clause could be dropped to £62 million to facilitate a move to United.

Osimhen has been thriving since his move to Rams Park in the summer, scoring 13 goals and registering five assists in just 16 games for Okan Buruk's side. Speaking to the media after scoring twice in a 3-2 win against Tottenham in November, Osimhen said that he "will not leave" Galatasaray in January, but that may have changed going off the latest update.

"I am at Galatasaray until the end of the season. I do not know what Galatasaray and Napoli are talking about afterwards, but if they come to me, we will talk. Galatasaray is a nice club that I like very much. I am very happy at Galatasaray."