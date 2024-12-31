High-ranking figures at Leeds United are said to be aware of a potentially damaging revelation on a top January transfer target, according to a new update.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites continue to set the pace in the Championship this season, topping the table heading into 2025 and arguably improving all the time. The 1-0 weekend win away to Derby County was another big result and there is now a three-point gap between Daniel Farke's side and third-place Burnley outside the automatic promotion places.

While things are going excellently for Leeds, some January signings would only increase their chances of sealing a return to the Premier League, with plenty of players being linked with moves to Elland Road in recent days.

Burnley forward Mike Tresor has emerged as a rumoured target for the Whites, with the 25-year-old finding himself out of favour at Turf Moor this season and potentially looking to seal a move away from Leeds' Championship rivals. Whether the Clarets are willing to let him join a rival remains to be seen, though.

Farke's men are also believed to be in the mix to sign Josh Brownhill, who is wanted by a host of clubs ahead of his contract expiring at the end of this season. The 29-year-old has scored nine goals in the Championship in 2024/25 to date, arguably standing out as one of the leading players in the division. Now, a negative transfer update has dropped regarding another target.

Senior Leeds figures worried about "incredible" target

According to Give Me Sport, senior figures at Leeds are fearful that Nico Elvedi won't join the club in January because he wants to wait and to see if the Whites earn promotion to the Premier League this season. The 28-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back wants to be in the top tier if he moves to England, so it looks as though a move midway through the season is out of the question despite being a top target for the Whites.

This is an obvious blow for Leeds, who would no doubt love to sign Elvedi in January, bolstering their back-line for the second half of the season in the process. It looks as though they will have to play the waiting game, however, and also hope that the defender's head isn't turned by a switch to a different club in the New Year.

Elvedi could be such a strong signing if Leeds to manage to snap him up in the summer, having averaged 2.3 aerial duel wins per game and a 90.5% pass completion rate in the Bundesliga this season, with Max Eberl hailing him as "incredible" in the past.

If anything, this should act as a further incentive for the Whites to seal promotion from the Championship in the coming months, assuming Elvedi remains at Monchengladbach until the end of the campaign, although signing him in January would still be the ideal outcome.