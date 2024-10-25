Southampton are thus far enduring a difficult return to the Premier League, and things certainly won't get any easier this weekend when they travel up North to face reigning champions Manchester City. Saints haven't beaten City in the top flight since July 2020, losing their last two games against Pep Guardiola's side by an aggregate score of 8-1.

Russell Martin's team did, however, secure a memorable victory over the Cityzens in last season's League Cup, running out as 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo.

If they are to produce a repeat of that result when they meet City on Saturday, however, they will have to do it without a number of key players. Southampton will be without winger Ryan Fraser, who has been a regular feature off the bench in recent weeks, following his red card against Leicester, while both Ross Stewart and Will Smallbone will also miss the game through injury.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is of course still a long-term absentee, having ruptured his achilles tendon back in April.

Yukinari Sugawara now a doubt

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Martin revealed that he could now also be without defender Yukinari Sugawara for the trip to The Etihad.

The Japan international, who joined Southampton in the summer from Eredivise side AZ Alkmaar for a fee of £6 million, was dragged off after just over an hour against Leicester following a late tackle from Jamie Vardy.

"Yuki had to come off so we've managed him a little bit this week or having to manage him," Martin explained. "I think another 24 hours will depend on if he's ready to start or not. We'll have to make a decision on that."

On Smallbone, Martin said: "Will Smallbone is out now for a little bit of time, which is really frustrating and disappointing for us."

A big miss at the champions

Suguwara would be a big miss for the Saints should he be unable to play on Saturday. He's started all of Southampton's eight Premier League games this season, scoring once and, despite the Saints having yet to win, is impressing with his tenacity on the right-flank.

His importance to Southampton was no more apparent than last week against Leicester. Martin's side were 2-0 up when Suguwara was forced off, and went on to lose 3-2, with Jordan Ayew scoring the winner in the 98th minute.

Reuters/John Sibley

Speaking after the defeat, Martin pointed to Suguwara's early exit as a turning point.

“Obviously at that point the momentum shifts a bit. Yuki is injured, we have to make a substitution that’s enforced, which is not ideal, and then Ryan obviously gets sent off, so that changes the game completely," he said.

On Leicester's late winner, Martin added: “I’m furious about that, I’m hurt with that, but I’m not hurt with the fight and the effort that the players gave us. They were brilliant."