Brighton have been handed a massive boost as two potential game-changers are in contention to face Manchester City, it has been confirmed.

Brighton's Premier League season so far

Fabian Hurzeler enjoyed a perfect start to life on the south coast as his side went unbeaten for the first seven games of his reign, but back to back losses in the EFL cup and the Premier League, both to Liverpool, have deflated the feel good factor around the AMEX stadium somewhat.

The Seagulls currently sit eighth in the early season table, two points outside a spot in the top four and level on points with Tottenham, having drawn four of their opening 10 games.

It follows a summer in which they were one of the most active sides in the division, spending well in excess of £150m on the likes of Georginio Rutter, Mats Weiffer, Ferdi Kadioglu and Matt O'Riley.

With that spend, expectations rose too, with many expecting the Seagulls to challenge for a spot in Europe come the end of the campaign, something that their early season form suggested that they would be likely to do.

They face a tricky clash with Manchester City in their next outing, but following their game against the reigning Champions they have a relatively favourable fixture list that they will be hoping to capitalise on.

Brighton's next five Premier League games Manchester City (Home) Bournemouth (Away) Southampton (Home) Fulham (Away) Leicester City (Away)

Now, they have been handed a boost for those fixtures and the clash with Pep Guardiola's side.

Brighton duo to return from injury

That comes as Brighton boss Hurzeler has confirmed that both striker Joao Pedro and summer signing O'Riley will be in contention to return to the starting XI against Manchester City. O'Riley, who arrived from Celtic for £25m in the summer, was injured just minutes into his Brighton debut and has not featured since. Joao Pedro, meanwhile, was last seen as a substitute in their 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in September.

However, both have now been training with the first team and have a "big chance" of being involved against Manchester City, though both could well be eased back into proceedings from the bench.

Meanwhile, Yasin Ayari could also be involved after picking up a knock, but neither James Milner nor Solly March are fit enough to be under consideration as they battle back from injuries of their own.

Pedro's return in particular will come as a boost, with the striker having impressed in Brighton colours since moving from Watford, with Football Analyst Ben Mattinson dubbing him an "insane dribbler" and one of Brighton's "top talents".

Meanwhile, O'Riley's return will also be welcome, with Brighton fans yet to see the player that they spent much of the summer chasing in action.

Both are expected to be in the crosshairs of European giants in the years to come, but both are under long-term contracts, though good performances may see them offered new terms with increased salaries given their current £50,000 a week deals.