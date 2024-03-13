Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is expected to receive an injury boost as news emerges on their "unbelievable" attacking star.

Spurs battle Aston Villa for top four finish

Spurs are currently locked in a fierce battle with Unai Emery's Aston Villa for the last coveted Champions League qualification place.

Postecoglou's men also hold all the cards after a sensational 4-0 win in Villa's backyard last weekend, with goals from James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-min and Timo Werner rounding off one of Tottenham's most impressive displays of the season.

Spurs are now just two points behind Villa, who still occupy fourth, but the north Londoners could soon usurp them as they hold a game in hand over Emery.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Fulham (away) March 16th Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle United (away) April 13th

Sealing a place in next season's Champions League group stage pot will go a long way in determining the success of Postecoglou's debut campaign in the Spurs dugout, though the Australian has still proved very popular with his exciting, high-press brand of football.

"It was a big game with plenty of significance," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's win over Villa. "For us to perform like that was a big credit to everyone.

"Get excited? Why not. The supporters, if they don't get excited by a performance and result like that, in what was a significant game...you've got to enjoy that. It means we're one game closer, with just 11 games to go. Everyone was billing this as a do-or-die for us. I assume we're not dead yet."

What Spurs will desperately want to avoid, though, is injuries and absences for key players. Indeed, since the beginning of 2023/2024, Micky van de Ven, James Maddison, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Cristian Romero, Richarlison, Brennan Johnson, Giovani Lo Celso, Ashley Phillips, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur have all spent a month or more on the sidelines (Dan Kilpatrick).

Long-term injuries to van de Ven and Maddison mid-way through the season were particularly detrimental, with Postecoglou also forced to play a makeshift centre-back pairing of Emerson Royal and Ben Davies around the winter time when Romero was out as well.

The signing of Radu Dragusin has reinforced Spurs' backline, but supporters are anxiously awaiting the results of van de Ven's hamstring assessment after he was forced off against Villa. Luckily, though, there's been a positive update on star striker Richarlison.

Richarlison expected back for Tottenham after international break

Indeed, according to reliable journalist Matt Law of The Telegraph, Richarlison is expected to return for Spurs after the international break.

The Brazilian has bagged nine goals in his last 10 league appearances for Spurs, with Dejan Kulusevski calling Richarlison "unbelievable". His comeback from a knee injury will be an undoubted boost for the club in their race for a top four finish, especially with some tough games ahead.