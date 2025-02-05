Following a January transfer window full of exciting incomings, Aston Villa have now been backed to sell one of Unai Emery's attacking stars when the summer arrives even after they rejected earlier interest in his signature.

Aston Villa transfer news

Welcoming Andres Garcia, Donyell Malen, Axel Disasi, Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio, it's fair to say that Aston Villa were in no mood to let the January transfer window go to waste - especially after selling Jhon Duran for a hefty fee to Al-Nassr. Emery's side are now reinforced and ready to go all guns blazing towards Champions League qualification once again with a number of big names in tow.

Speaking about completing the move for the first time, Rashford wrote on Instagram: "I would like to thank Manchester United and Aston Villa for making this loan deal happen.

"I was lucky to have a few clubs approach me but Aston Villa was an easy decision - I really admire the way that Aston Villa have been playing this season, and the manager's ambitions. I just want to play football and am excited to get started.

"I wish everyone at Manchester United all the best for the rest of the season."

Meanwhile, as so much talent arrives, those at Villa Park could yet show the door to one particular attacking ace. In fact, former Premier League scout turned insider Mick Brown has now backed Aston Villa to sell Leon Bailey this summer despite rejecting late interest from Manchester United last month.

The sale would certainly make sense too, given that the Midlands club now have a wealth of attacking options which range from Malen all the way to Rashford, who's permanent future is still under question.

Bailey "probably looking to move on"

The move itself could be made fairly simply by Bailey's own desire to leave. Backing Villa to show the winger the door, Brown told Football Insider: “Emery is a manager who knows what he wants from his players.

“He wants somebody who gives him a consistent level of performance every week. The concern about Bailey is that consistency. He can be hit and miss. When he’s a hit, he can be devastating, but he can also go the other way. He’ll have games where he completely fades out of it. That’s not what you need while you’re in the Premier League and trying to compete in Europe.