Potentially stealing the transfer headlines once again, a Premier League insider has now backed Aston Villa to lead the race in pursuit of one particular attacking reinforcement this summer.

Aston Villa transfer news

After grabbing the spotlight by signing Marco Asensio, Axel Disasi and Marcus Rashford on loan as well as welcoming Donyell Malen and Andre Garcia on a permanent basis in the January transfer window, Aston Villa look destined to return to the market this summer.

A recent 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace certainly suggests that there's still plenty of work to be done in the Midlands and the Villans seem to be well aware of that with the transfer rumours coming thick and fast.

Among those who have reportedly emerged onto Villa's radar is Porto's Samu Aghehowa, who could yet arrive to replace Jhon Duran following his January exit to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

The young forward has enjoyed an excellent debut season in Portugal, potentially sparking a Premier League battle for his signature when the summer arrives. He's not the only attacking addition on Villa's radar it seems, however.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown now believes that Aston Villa will be in pole position to sign Ferran Torres from Barcelona this summer in a move that would bring the winger back to English football.

Aston Villa backed to enter pole position for "incredible" Torres

Speaking to Football Insider about Villa's potential move to sign Torres, Brown said: “He’s got that Premier League experience with Man City and Villa would give him the chance to play more regularly than he is at Barcelona. Their contacts in Spain will allow them to do their work behind the scenes and probably move to the front of the queue to sign him.

“They could do with a right-winger in the summer, that’s somewhere Emery wants to strengthen. Bailey and his other options come into the side, they do what they do, but they’re not a shoo-in to play every week and that’s what they need.

“Emery wants a stronger option who can nail down his place in the side. He wants more firepower on that side as well, because their left-hand side is very strong with the likes of Malen, Rashford and others.