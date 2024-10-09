A well-connected former chief scout has made a January transfer claim involving Arsenal, and he says that sporting director Edu Gaspar is indeed after a new striker.

Arsenal linked with new striker for 2025

The Gunners have been linked with a host of new strikers over the last few weeks, with reports suggesting that a new forward is on their agenda for either January or 2025.

Doubts surround Gabriel Jesus right now as the Brazilian struggles to find his best form and give on-fire star Kai Havertz good competition.

It is even believed by some media sources that Jesus could depart for Palmeiras, and while it remains to be seen if the £265,000-per-week attacker could depart, that reportedly hasn't stopped Edu and co from looking at new options.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

Indeed, the latest number nine who Arsenal are taking a look at is Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush. The Egypt striker has started this new season in fine form - scoring nine goals and registering six assists over just nine appearances in all competitions - and this form has led to serious interest from the Premier League.

Marmoush apparently fancies a move to Arsenal, alongside Liverpool, with Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg sharing news this week that he's also "hesitating" on a new contract.

As well as Marmoush, Arsenal are apparently still keeping tabs on Benjamin Sesko, coming after the north Londoners failed to strike a deal for him in the summer. The likes of Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres and Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram have also been sporadically linked, but these are all just rumours.

Now, a well-connected source has shared what he's "heard" about the prospect of Edu bringing in a new centre forward in January.

Arsenal "want to buy" new striker in January

Speaking to Football Insider, "well-connected" ex-chief scout Mick Brown, who worked at both Man United and Tottenham, says he's "heard" that Arsenal want to buy a new striker mid-season - if the right option becomes available and despite the form of Havertz.

“Havertz has been brilliant recently,” said Brown.

“You have to give people like that a lot of credit because questions have been asked of him and a lot of people would have shied away. But he’s done a great job for them.

“You have to credit Mikel Arteta because he’s brought this out of him. I’ve heard, though, that if there was the right option out there, Arsenal still want to buy somebody in that position.

“The problem is there’s not a long list of players who are good enough to play that role and are also available to come to the Premier League. Arsenal won’t want to waste any money they have on a player they don’t need.

“They’ll be prudent, but I know they’ll be looking for areas they can improve, and I think that will be one even with Havertz playing as well as he has been.”