With shock defeat against Scottish Championship side Queen's Park only continuing a season to forget for Rangers, one insider has now shared when the Gers could decide to show Philippe Clement the door.

Rangers shocked by Queen's Park

To say it's been a nightmare campaign for Clement would be an understatement. His side showed plenty of promise when he took over last season, before a mini overhaul failed to go to plan and left the Gers a world away from runaway leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Having already suffered heartbreak against their rivals in the Scottish League Cup final earlier in the campaign, Rangers turned towards the Scottish Cup in a bid to salvage things. On paper, Clement's side had a routine day ahead against Scottish Championship side Queen's Park with Ibrox expecting a swift victory before it was all eyes on the draw.

In reality, however, those at Ibrox got anything but a routine victory. Instead, they were shell-shocked by underdogs Queen's Park, who snatched a 1-0 win of their own courtesy of Sebastian Drozd's effort from the bench.

The drama didn't stop there though, with Calum Ferrie soon becoming the hero of the hour when he saved James Tavernier's stoppage-time penalty to seal a famous day for his side.