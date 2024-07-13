After hobbling through last season with just one fit senior striker for much of the campaign, there is seemingly a world in which Manchester United begin the new term with three centre-forwards in their ranks - even after Anthony Martial's recent departure.

Having splashed out an initial £64m on Atalanta starlet Rasmus Hojlund last summer, the Red Devils have now raided Serie A once again for the signing of Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee, forking out just over the Dutchman's £33.7m release clause.

The Athletic, among other sources, have suggested that signing another number nine is still not out of the question, however, with rumours rife that Brentford's Ivan Toney is keen to make the move to Old Trafford this summer - while a further target has also cropped up of late...

Latest on Man Utd's striker search

As per a report from TEAMtalk, United are among the clubs to have been credited with a 'firm interest' in Lille sensation, Jonathan David, with the 24-year-old in line for a long-awaited exit with just a year remaining on his current deal.

The piece adds that the Canadian hotshot - who is also of interest to the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United - could be available for as little as £25m, making him a worthy, bargain alternative to the likes of Toney.

How Jonathan David compares to Zirkzee

Now, it would be harsh to so instantly right off Zirkzee amid his arrival in Manchester, with the former Bayern Munich man certainly not short on quality having even been likened to a certain Ronaldinho by his ex-Bologna boss, Thiago Motta.

A return of 12 goals in all competitions last term saw the 6 foot 4 marksman claim Serie A's Young Player of the Year award, although that haul is hardly the hallmark of a prolific striker - the forward's best-ever return seeing him net 18 times in 2021/22 while on loan at Anderlecht.

Impressive, but unspectacular, the jury is out on whether Zirkzee is the clinical rival that is needed for the aforementioned Hojlund, particularly with the Dane making encouraging strides last term with 16 goals of his own across all fronts.

With that man Toney also failing to set the world alight with just four Premier League goals following his return to action after suspension, looking to "one of the best strikers in the world" in David - as hailed by podcaster Tony Marinaro - could well be the wiser approach.

The New York-born star has repeatedly delivered the goods in France in recent times, reaching double figures for league goals in each of his four Ligue 1 campaigns, having previously netted 18 top-flight goals during his final season for Belgian side, Genk.

Since 2021/22, in particular, David has hit new heights after scoring 43 league goals in that time, with his return of 19 last season only bettered by the relentless presence of Kylian Mbappe in the division.

David v Zirkzee v Toney - 2023/24 league stats Stat David Zirkzee Toney Games 34 34 17 Goals 19 11 4 Assists 4 4 2 Big chances missed 15 4 11 Big chances created 8 11 3 Key passes per game 0.9 1.3 0.7 Successful dribbles per game 0.4 1.5 0.6 Total duels won 40% 40% 48% Stats via Sofascore

Just a year older than Zirkzee, the in-demand ace already has 121 senior career goals to his name - plus a further 27 at international level - while his Dutch counterpart, meanwhile, has scored just 36 senior goals to date, across his time in Germany, Italy and Belgium.

With almost four times as many goals as United's new man, it is clear the potential upgrade David could represent, having repeatedly and consistently proven himself as a reliable goalscoring presence in Lille.

Of course, Toney's brief yet telling impacts for England this summer - including his assist for Harry Kane against Slovakia - have only increased the clamour for his signature, yet overlooking the "phenom" that is Jonathan David - as described by Marinero - could represent a costly mistake.