It felt like a predestined result. Tottenham Hotspur would have needed a miraculous performance to turn over high-flying Newcastle United, given their injury crisis and rut on the field.

In fairness, Spurs showed grit and togetherness against Eddie Howe's side, but they were unable to prevent their quarry from escaping with all three points, extending their Premier League winning run to five matches.

Tottenham, conversely, are still languishing in the bottom half of the table as they begin the second half of the campaign. Ange Postecoglou watched Dominic Solanke secure the early lead, but Anthony Gordon and the unstoppable Alexander Isak responded in a frantic first half.

It's not all doom and gloom, with Brandon Austin impressing between the sticks and 18-year-old Archie Gray continuing to perform valiantly in central defence.

Tottenham Absences vs Newcastle Player Reason Guglielmo Vicario Ankle injury Destiny Udogie Thigh injury Ben Davies Thigh injury Cristian Romero Quad injury Micky van de Ven Thigh injury Richarlison Thigh injury Mikey Moore Illness Rodrigo Bentancur Suspension Wilson Odobert Thigh injury

However, it was Lucas Bergvall who shone the brightest here. Let's pick out the positives, ay? What a future this talent has ahead.

Lucas Bergvall shines in the centre

Postecoglou took Bergvall off just after the hour mark and a fair few groans reverberated across the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 18-year-old midfielder impressed against one of the Premier League's most dynamic and imposing central engines.

While the Lilywhites lost again, it's important to remember that they are battling against a shocking injury crisis that is making a mockery of Postecoglou's tactics, the Australian unable to implement his vision as a consequence.

But with up-and-coming prospects like the Swede able to stand out among their more experienced peers, the club will be sure to rise again.

Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle - Lucas Bergvall Stats Match Stats # Minutes played 62' Touches 47 Accurate passes 28/34 (82%) Dribbles (completed) 1 (1) Possession won 5x Tackles 1 Interceptions 2 Clearances 3 Total duels (won) 5 (4) Stats via Sofascore

Bergvall was crisp in the challenge, completed his only dribble and could have easily stayed on for longer. Football content creator George Achillea even called him the hosts' "best player by a mile," going on to rebuke winger Brennan Johnson for his "non-existent" showing on the right.

Ange should have subbed Brennan Johnson

Johnson played the full 90 against Newcastle and the question has to be raised regarding Postecoglou's persistence. Why was he not hooked? Dejan Kulusevski could have seamlessly moved into his natural position and Bergvall would have kept his flair and elegance on the field.

Writing in their post-match player ratings, London World questioned the 'perplexing' decision to take Bergvall off and criticised the 5/10 Johnson for squandering good opportunities in front of goal.

As per Sofascore, Johnson missed two chances, scratching the woodwork with one, and also failed to provide support for the likes of Solanke in the centre, missing with each of his three attempted crosses.

The Welshman's saving grace was that he won four of seven duels and made three tackles, willing to get stuck in but not offering enough for an outfit that is desperate for a result to shift the narrative down N17.

The general consensus was that Bergvall should have stayed on the pitch, with the 'non-existent' Johnson deserving the hook instead.

Kulusevski could have easily shifted onto the right to allow Yves Bissouma to still enter the fray and pack a punch against the Magpies.

Postecoglou will be frustrated by his threadbare options, but he didn't get this one right and has slumped to yet another defeat.