Manchester United have endured a very difficult few weeks, with Erik ten Hag’s side suffering some embarrassing results in the process.

The Red Devils have failed to win any of their last four matches in all competitions in a run that has included one defeat and three draws.

Whilst on the face of it, the run may not seem as awful as many have made out, the club have thrown away victories against FC Twente and Porto in the Europa League after leading in both encounters.

The defeat against Tottenham Hotspur was a real blow, with Ten Hag’s side being outclassed by Ange Postecoglou’s men at Old Trafford - sending them to their third league defeat already in 2024/25.

One player in particular was disappointing during the defeat, whilst also producing a just as embarrassing display in the Europa League earlier this week.

Bruno Fernandes’ stats against Porto

After his sending off against Spurs last weekend, midfielder Bruno Fernandes went into the meeting in his home nation with a point to prove and make up for his dismissal at Old Trafford.

Whilst his red card was rescinded after a review by the Premier League’s panel, it would’ve undoubtedly been playing in the back of his mind for the clash in the Europa League.

However, in a game of redemption, Fernandes failed to make a positive impression for Ten Hag’s side - often looking clumsy and wasteful in possession.

The 30-year-old managed 67 touches during the draw, losing six duels and losing possession ten times - as he failed to turn the game in the Red Devils’ favour.

His misery was compounded late on, receiving a second yellow card for a high boot - with Fernandes seeing red for the second time in as many fixtures.

It’s safe to say that his actions in recent games aren’t those of a club captain, with his leadership role potentially coming into question, which could allow one player to take the reins in the near future.

The man who could replace Fernandes as United’s captain

Andre Onana endured a tricky first few months at Old Trafford, bringing his addition into question after the club forked out £47m for his signature last summer.

Pundit Chris Sutton was among those firing criticism the way of the former Inter Milan star last autumn, suggesting that he was a "downgrade" on his predecessor, David De Gea. By the goalkeeper's own admission, it took him six months to "feel good" in Manchester.

However, he’s rapidly turned his fortunes around, producing numerous moments of magic so far this campaign, which includes a brilliant penalty save away at Southampton and a tremendous double save against Crystal Palace which secured Ten Hag’s side a vital point.

Whilst the defence admittedly hasn’t been up to the standards required so far this season, he has the "leadership" qualities and the "presence" that are required of someone to lead the club out of the current tricky period - as previously hailed by pundit Shaka Hislop.

His subsequent personal displays led to Statman Dave dubbing the shot-stopper as United’s “most important player” so far this season, with his performances saving United on many occasions.

Andre Onana's PL stats for Manchester United (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 6 Saves 18 Goals prevented 2.9 Clean sheets 3 Penalties saved 1 Pass accuracy 81% Errors leading to goals 0 Stats via FotMob

Given Fernandes’ recent lack of leadership with his back-to-back dismissals, his position as captain must surely come into question, with his careless nature in certain situations restricting the club from emerging out of their current rut.

Onana would be an excellent choice to take over the armband, demonstrating all the qualities the Portuguese international lacks in that department, potentially handing him the added confidence boost and helping the backline transform their recent fortunes.