Manchester United haven’t won very often under Ruben Amorim but they found a way to get over the line against Scottish opposition Rangers in Europa League action.

While they were given a helping hand from former United stopper Jack Butland via an own goal, Bruno Fernandes cemented himself as one of the best players of the Amorim era to date by bagging a late winner.

That wasn’t before a late scare. Harry Maguire misjudged the ball and sent Old Trafford into a panic with two minutes left when Cyriel Dessers found the back of the net.

This season has been all about panic, truth be told, but Fernandes, of course it was him, rescued Amorim’s side.

He wasn’t the only bright spark on a big night in Europe with a certain Alejandro Garnacho sparkling.

Alejandro Garnacho’s performance in numbers

This month the Argentine has found himself as a member of the team potentially on the chopping block.

It’s remarkable really, particularly as Marcus Rashford continues to be frozen out of the first team picture.

Surely United can’t lose two wingers in one window? Well, it seems unlikely now as Garnacho showed exactly why it would be “unforgivable” - in the words of MEN journalist Samuel Luckhurst - to sell him.

The 20-year-old has only started 11 times in the league and four times in Europe this term but has surely now staked his claim with a vibrant showing.

Chelsea are reportedly casting their eyes in the direction of the tricky winger but United now need to issue a hands-off warning.

Handed an 8/10 match rating by the aforementioned Luckhurst, he judged it to be the youngster’s ‘best performance under Amorim’.

It was clear to see why as Garnacho attempted a whopping seven dribbles, three of which were successful while he also hit the woodwork and had five further shots.

He was a menace to the Rangers defence but the same cannot be said of Joshua Zirkzee, a man who continues to falter in English football.

Joshua Zirkzee’s performance in numbers

With rumours ramping up that Garnacho could depart the club this January, it should be Zirkzee who’s on the chopping block instead.

Put it simply, the Dutchman just hasn’t got going in a United strip.

His winning penalty against Arsenal in the FA Cup nearly two weeks ago could have kickstarted his career in England but that just hasn’t happened with another poor showing against Rangers on Thursday evening.

Given a 6/10 rating by Luckhurst for his performance, the Netherlands international did find himself starved of service but as the journalist noted, ‘he was never a goal threat against Scottish Premiership opposition’.

Zirkzee vs Rangers Minutes played 82 Expected goals (xG) 0.35 Shots on target 0 Shots off target 1 Touches 23 Accurate passes 6/9 (67%) Key passes 0 Ground duels won 2/4 Aerial duels won 1/3 Possession lost 9x Fouls 2 Stats via Sofascore.

That in itself should be a huge worry for Amorim who dragged his striker from the field in the 82nd minute having had just 23 touches - 17 fewer than Altay Bayindir - and having completed just six passes all evening.

It spoke volumes of the anonymous figure we’ve seen in a United shirt and although at the age of 23 there is room for improvement, with Rasmus Hojlund also not firing regularly, the club need to find a goal scorer quickly.

Pre-kick-off fears were sparked over the Red Devils’ worrying PSR situation so perhaps it should be Zirkzee heading for the exit door rather than Garnacho. They need to find money from somewhere and he's already pretty dispensable.