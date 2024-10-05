Crystal Palace host Arne Slot’s Liverpool at Selhurst Park this afternoon looking to secure their first Premier League win of the 2024/25 campaign.

After an excellent end to last season, Oliver Glasner had huge expectations of leading the Eagles to a top-half finish this season, but up to now it’s not been plain sailing for the 50-year-old.

The first six games have seen three draws and three wins, with the latest outing seeing a 2-1 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park - in a frustrating afternoon for Palace.

Glasner’s side have only picked up two wins this season, both coming in the Carabao Cup against Norwich City and QPR, with today’s test providing another opportunity for the Eagles to secure their first league victory since May.

However, the Reds have only lost once this season, falling to a 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest at Anfield, with Glasner’s side hoping to replicate the feat of Nuno Espírito Santo’s outfit this weekend.

If Palace are to cause an upset at Selhurst Park this afternoon, one player may need to make way after a string of below-par performances since his summer transfer.

Why Nketiah could be dropped against Liverpool

Striker Eddie Nketiah moved to Palace in a £30m deal from Arsenal during the summer transfer window, hoping to add further goals to the frontline alongside Jean-Philipe Mateta.

Despite starting all three Premier League games since his big-money transfer, the 25-year-old is yet to find the back of the net, with his only goal coming in the cup victory over QPR last month.

His latest outing against Everton also failed to impress, with Nketiah losing nine duels and committing three fouls during the defeat before subsequently being replaced with 20 minutes remaining in the contest.

Eddie Nketiah's stats against Everton Statistics Tally Minutes played 73 Touches 33 Shots taken 2 Possession lost 3x Duels lost 9 Fouls committed 3 Stats via FotMob

Whilst his transfer fee shows the trust shown in him by Glasner to be a hit at Selhurst, he’s yet to demonstrate why the club forked out £30m for his services, potentially needing to be taken out of the starting eleven for him to recapture his best form.

As a result, he could be replaced by one player who’s yet to make a league start for the club after his own move during the offseason.

The man who could replace Nketiah against Liverpool

Ismaila Sarr swapped Marseille for London this summer, joining Palace in a £12.5m deal to add more firepower to Glasner’s attack.

Reinforcements were desperately needed after Michael Olise completed his own big-money transfer to European giants Bayern Munich, with Sarr one player the club decided to bring to plug the gap.

However, he’s yet to make a Premier League start for his new side, with the “top-class” talent, as described by journalist Rob Blanchette, often having to make an impact from the substitutes bench.

He’s previously impressed from such a position, coming on at the break against Manchester United, completing two dribbles, whilst winning four duels and winning two fouls, with his direct nature providing a different option in the final third.

Given the club’s recent poor form in the league, Sarr - who has 16 goals and assists in 55 Premier League games following his prior stint at Watford - deserves the opportunity to showcase his talent and potentially end the long wait for a first top-flight victory this season.

His pace and direct dribbling could cause problems for Slot’s backline, with the Senegalese international previously starring for the Hornets against the Reds - ending their 18-game winning run back in February 2020.

Hopefully, he can inflict more pain on the Merseysiders this time around.