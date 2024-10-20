Newcastle United have made an indifferent start to the 2024/25 campaign. Eddie Howe’s side are eighth in the Premier League table, having racked up 12 points. They have won three games, drawn three and lost twice this term. With that being said, the Magpies have not won their last four games.

Arguably their most important player this season from a goal involvements point of view has been Harvey Barnes. The winger has three goals and one assist, more goal contributions than any other Magpies player. Star winger Anthony Gordon has just two goals to his name, and Alexander Isak has scored once.

With their biggest attacking threats struggling to fire, it is arguably no surprise that they are looking to add to the depth in attacking areas over the next few transfer windows.

Newcastle target Premier League winger

The player in question here is Bournemouth and Ghana international winger Antoine Semenyo. The 24-year-old has impressed for the Cherries over the past 18 months and has been linked with a move away from the South Coast side.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Magpies would have to pay between £40m and £50m to sign the winger and are showing keen interest in bringing him into the club next summer.

However, they would not be alone in the race for the Ghanian’s signature. Fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham are also showing interest. Spurs have done business with the Cherries recently, having signed Dominic Solanke last summer.

Why Semenyo would be a good signing

The in-demand winger has been superb in the black and red stripes of Bournemouth. Last term, he impressed under Spaniard, Andoni Iraola, scoring eight goals and grabbing two assists in 33 games.

The attacker has carried that impressive form into this season. Semenyo already has three goals and one assist in eight top-flight games, as many as Newcastle’s leading scorer and creator, Barnes.

Not only would the forward add quality and depth to the Newcastle line-up, but he also brings great versatility for Howe to rely on. This term, Semenyo has played as a centre-forward, left-winger, right-winger and at right midfield.

From this point of view, he is certainly a handy player to have in the squad.

The former Bristol City winger, who cost the Cherries £10.5m, could prove to be an excellent alternative to Leroy Sane for the North Eastern outfit on that right flank.

They have been linked with the former Manchester City star on a free transfer, but face competition from La Liga giants Barcelona, and Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

Comparisons between former Magpies attacker Ayoze Perez and the “unplayable” Semenyo, as football writer Ed Aarons described him, can also certainly be drawn.

The Spaniard, who now plays for Real Betis, was impressive during his time at St James’ Park. He scored 48 goals and grabbed 17 assists in 195 appearances in that famous black and white shirt.

When looking at their pair’s stats on FBref - who deem the two men to be similar players, among those in Europe's top five leagues - from this season, there are certainly some similarities that stand out. Firstly, the pair are both notable ball carriers, with Semenyo are powerful dribbler, and Perez able to ride tackles well with his low centre of gravity.

The Bournemouth player averages 3.43 progressive carries per 90 minutes, compared to Perez’s 4.35 each game. They also complete a similar number of completed take-ons per game, with the Ghanaian averaging 1.79 compared to 1.52 for the Betis attacker.

Semenyo and Perez ball-carrying stats compared Stat Semenyo Perez Progressive carries 3.43 4.35 Carries into final third 2.24 2.61 Carries into penalty box 1.94 1.52 Take-ons completed 1.79 1.52 Take-on success rate 42.9% 46.7% Stats from FBref

From a creative point of view, the Bournemouth number 24 averages 1.04 key passes per game and 2.09 progressive passes. Comparatively, the Spaniard Perez plays 1.3 key passes and 4.35 progressive passes.

Should Newcastle bring Semenyo to the club next summer, it could be a very smart signing. The winger would add a lot of quality and versatility in attacking areas and could have a similar impact on the club to Perez, who was an effective performer as a Newcastle player.

For around £40m-£50m, it could be a superb piece of business for the Magpies, representing a perfect alternative to the more high profile talent of Sane.