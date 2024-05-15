Manchester United have been dealt a boost in their pursuit of a new defender this summer after it emerged that a long-term target "dreams" of playing for the club.

United in need of defensive reinforcements

As this season has made abundantly clear, Manchester United are in need of additions to their backline if they have any hope of improving another disappointing Premier League campaign under Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are on track to concede the most goals they have ever managed in a Premier League campaign, while injuries have also forced them into 14 different centre-back combinations, culminating in Casemiro playing alongside Jonny Evans in the defeat to Arsenal.

Lisandro Martinez, set to return to the bench against Newcastle, has been restricted to just nine Premier League appearances, while Tyrell Malacia has missed the entire campaign and injury to Luke Shaw has seen Diogo Dalot often deployed as an auxiliary left-back.

A left-back is definitely on the club's wishlist this summer, while the impending departures of Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane this summer when their contracts expire makes a centre-back a necessity too.

Now, reports also claim Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on his way out this summer, with the club open to a sale at a massive loss on the £50m they shelled out to bring him to the north-west from Crystal Palace.

As a result, another option at right back will be needed, and United have just been handed the perfect chance to secure one of their top targets.

Defender "dreams" of Manchester United

That comes in the shape of Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries, who Manchester United have long been linked with. The Inter Milan defender has enjoyed another fine season with the Nerazzurri, helping them scoop the Serie A title.

He has been showered in praise back in the Netherlands, with ex-Real Madrid man Rafael Van de Vaart labelling him the "ideal full back" after one performance for his country.

“[Denzel] Dumfries is our big star. He is really our very best player at the moment, he’s involved in everything,” he told Dutch broadcaster NOS. “He has provided seven assists in the last seven games, but it could have been even more. He is always on the move. A really great player. His touches are also good, which was different in the past. He is the ideal full back.”

Denzel Dumfries 23/24 Appearances 29 Goals 3 Assists 5 Key passes per 90 1.5

But trouble lies ahead between Dumfries and Inter, with a new contract not close and his current £52,000 a week deal expiring in 12 months as things stand.

As per reports in Italy, the two parties "remain distant" over a new deal, despite the Dutchman having "softened his requests". While a transfer isn't being considered right now, Inter "wouldn't be opposed" to cashing in on the 28-year-old for between 30m and 35m euros (£25.7m-£30m).

For his part, Dumfries "dreams of Manchester United" should he leave San Siro, and given their long-term interest in the defender, a move could well come to fruition quickly should they firm up that interest.