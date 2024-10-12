As Liverpool look to ease any blows caused by the potential departures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, Serie A champions Inter are now reportedly fearful that the Reds have already struck an agreement to sign one of their star men.

Liverpool transfer news

Things can't get much better for Liverpool on the pitch. The Reds sit top of the Premier League after seven games under Arne Slot in a run that has seen them concede just twice. From the chaos of entertainment under Jurgen Klopp, Slot has taken a calmer, stricter approach to tighten things up at Anfield whilst displaying the type of football that can leave the Kop in awe.

That's not to say Liverpool are without their problems. In fact, as things stand, they're heading towards a complete disaster in 2025. Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah are all set to leave as free agents next summer unless anything changes. In order to avoid the ultimate failure, the Reds must complete negotiations with the trio.

Of course, planning for the worst-case scenario here is no bad thing, which has reportedly seen those at Anfield turn their attention towards Italy's Serie A. According to reports in Spain, Inter now fear that Liverpool have already struck an agreement with Denzel Dumfries, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the current campaign.

The Dutchman is a player who Van Dijk and Cody Gakpo will know well thanks to their national team and someone who the latter already showcased a connection with in recent days by assisting Dumfries against Hungary.

Whether Gakpo and Dumfries get the chance to repeat that goal at Anfield remains to be seen, but Liverpool are certainly wise to plan for life without Alexander-Arnold.

"Brilliant" Dumfries would ease Alexander-Arnold blow

If they need to replace Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool will have a near-impossible task, but one that Dumfries could yet arrive to complete to some degree in 2025. The Inter ace is one of few players who stand in good stead when it comes to replicating the England international's attacking exploits, albeit whilst enduring his own defensive struggles.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Denzel Dumfries Trent Alexander-Arnold Goals 4 3 Assists 4 4 Tackles won 13 26 Ball recoveries 58 176

Dumfries is a player who has caught the attention of those in and around English football over the years, with Micah Richards handing the right-back plenty of praise after his display against United States at the 2022 World Cup. The BBC pundit said (via TEAMtalk): "Denzel Dumfries. What a player he is. I just thought his whole game was brilliant.

"It was his timing of his runs… He didn’t sort of mix it up too much, but when he did, it was the right moments. Down this right-hand side, he was just breathless."

When 2025 arrives, Alexander-Arnold's potential Liverpool exit could commence a domino effect which ends with Dumfries heading the way of Anfield.