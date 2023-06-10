Fox News host Brian Kilmeade has claimed that he's worried about Lionel Messi's transfer to MLS as he needs to learn English just like David Beckham did when he joined LA Galaxy.

What's the latest on Messi, Beckham and MLS?

Of course, it's the story you've all seen by now. The former Paris Saint-Germain star has turned down a move to Barcelona or Saudi Arabia to join Inter Miami.

This will be the first time the Argentine has played outside of Europe for a domestic club and so it will be interesting to see how the 35-year-old adapts to a new league and a new part of the globe.

Messi has already spoken about what this next chapter in life will be like telling the press (via The Guardian): “If the Barcelona thing [return] didn’t work out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more about my family."

He added: “If it had been a matter of money I would have gone to Saudi Arabia or elsewhere. It seemed like a lot of money to me and the truth is that my decision was for the other side and not for money.”

While there is no doubt a great deal of excitement about the deal, when speaking on Fox News (via The Recount), host Kilmeade expressed concern about how the World Cup winner might adapt to life in Miami.

"The only thing I worry about, he [Messi] doesn't speak English, and I want to see him sit down and talk," he said.

As if that wasn't a silly enough thing to say in the first place, it then got even worse from the TV presenter.

Incredibly, while speaking about the former England national team captain, he added: "One thing about David Beckham, he learned to speak English for us, with an accent, when he came at 32 years old."

It's safe to say people simply couldn't believe what Kilmeade had said and they quickly flocked to social media to express their bafflement.

