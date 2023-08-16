Lionel Messi has scored yet another goal for Inter Miami, this time netting a wonderful 36-yard effort in the MLS Leagues Cup semi-final against Philadelphia Union.

How many goals did Messi score for Inter Miami?

The Argentine has wasted no time in reminding everyone that he hasn't simply moved to America just to put up his feet and take it easy in the final years of his career.

No, on his debut he bagged a stunning last-minute free-kick to win the match – leaving David Beckham literally in tears – as he ended Inter Miami's winless streak in the seventh game.

Since then, he's played five more times. And in total, he's won every single match, scored nine goals, and claimed one assist, while also being named man of the match in five of the six matches.

So yea, it's safe to say he's taking life in the US pretty seriously, and quite frankly the 36-year-old icon is proving far too hot to handle.

This was evidenced in his most recent outing as the ex-Barcelona star carried the ball forward at speed before unleashing a low, driven shot from well over 30 yards.

It wasn't the most powerful strike, but it had such perfect accuracy the goalkeeper stood no chance as it arrowed into the bottom corner with the sort of precision only Messi could manage from so far out – as you can see in this replay.

This alternative angle of the strike shows just how brilliant the goal is, as an isolated Messi simply decides to carry the ball no further before unleashing his goal-bound effort.

How well did Messi play against Philadelphia?

To be quite frank, his entire performance in the match against Philadelphia – which was won 4-1 thanks to goals from Josef Martinez, Messi, Jordi Alba and David Ruiz – was just ridiculous.

The official Major League Soccer Twitter account shared a compilation of his best bits from the game, and it's littered with so many wonderful moments which you can enjoy below.

And adding to just how seriously he's been taking life in his new environment, even when 4-1 up, Messi still stood up for teammate Noah Allen when he was caught in a confrontation with Jose Martinez.

As you can see from the footage below, after the Philadelphia Union player appears to kick out at Miami's number 32, the former Barcelona star confronts Martinez before Sergio Busquets steps in to cool things down.

The Florida-based outfit are now into the final of the MLS Leagues Cup, where they'll meet Nashville this weekend, which means Messi could add yet another piece of silverware to his insanely healthy trophy cabinet with his new side – and do so within just a month of making his debut.

Considering Inter Miami were essentially the worst team in MLS when he arrived, the turnaround in recent weeks has been nothing short of remarkable – although, of course, it's all just looked like a walk in the park for the World Cup-winning Argentina star.

If he keeps this form up, fans may well end up wondering if he could have perhaps stayed in Europe a little while longer, although MLS supporters certainly won't be complaining!