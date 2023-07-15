Football icon and new Inter Miami signing Lionel Messi was nearly involved in a car crash as his vehicle jumped a red light and ran into moving traffic.

Was Messi in a car crash?

Earlier this summer, the Argentine opted to leave European club football for the first time in his senior career and head in a new direction at this late stage of his career.

Indeed, despite plenty of interest in his signature in Saudi Arabia and former club Barcelona, the 36-year-old attacker signed for MLS outfit Inter Miami.

The now-former Paris Saint-Germain forward will seemingly spend the final years of his career in America and it will certainly be interesting to see how he gets on in a new environment.

Worryingly, however, he has already nearly been caught up in a bad scrape in Miami, as he only just avoided an accident this week – which you can see in the footage from Twitter.





Thankfully Messi was okay and it seems he wasn't in the wrong either as he was being escorted home by a Fort Lauderdale police car, so presumably had the right to skip the red light – even if some other drivers on the same stretch of road didn't seem to immediately be aware of this. It remains unclear if the Argentine was actually the one driving or if he was a passenger.

When will Leo Mess make his Inter Miami debut?

According to Goal, he is expected to make his bow for Inter Miami against Mexican outfit Cruz Azul on July 21. The match will take place at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale – where Miss was driving – with the Argentine getting a first chance to dazzle the Florida locals with his brilliant talent.

It will be the opening game in the inaugural Leagues Cup, which also sees teams such as Orlando City and Houston Dynamo involved as 47 outfits from Major League Soccer and Liga MX clash in the tournament.

Speaking about his move last month, the 36-year-old told Argentinian TV Publica (via ESPN): "Initially, we had a different idea [to return to Barcelona].

"We're happy with the decision we have taken. I'm ready and eager to face this new challenge, this change."

Before adding: "[The decision] was an important step but at the same time, I was aware of what it meant, of what I was doing," Messi added. "We're happy."

It will certainly be interesting to see how he gets on in MLS but we could actually see the World Cup winner return to Barcelona in the near future too.

However, not as part of a permanent return but, rather, in a one-off testimonial. Club president Joan Laporta recently claimed that he could come back to help reopen the Camp Nou once renovations are completed.

He explained that he'd spoken to the player's representatives about the possibility of this happening and said: "I agreed with them to make a tribute. The opening day of the Spotify Camp Nou would be an excellent date."

For the time being, though, any fans of Messi will have to keep their eyes firmly focused on North America if they want to see him in action any time soon.