MLS has always been an attractive destination for stars entering the end of their careers. We've seen David Beckham and Steven Gerrard both play for LA Galaxy; Frank Lampard and David Villa play for New York City FC; and now, in the biggest move in MLS history, we're about to see Lionel Messi turn out for Inter Miami every week.

Given Miami's current form, however - failing to win in their last eight games - the European equivalent of this move would be if the Argentine decided to move to Everton. Yet, here Messi is, and here Miami are, ready to build around one of the best players of all time, if not the very best.

David Beckham is not messing around, either, reportedly targeting some big names, some of which you can see below. And so, Football FanCast has put together a dream XI for the club.

Jesse Lingard

To say that Jesse Lingard's move to Nottingham Forest didn't work out would be an understatement. The midfielder didn't score or assist a single Premier League goal as the newly-promoted side managed to secure survival.

Now a free agent after his deal came to an end, the former Manchester United man is on the hunt for a new club, and is reportedly training with Inter Miami.

Still only 30, Lingard has plenty to offer, and would be a significant upgrade in a struggling Miami side.

Jordi Alba

Like Lingard, Jordi Alba is a free agent this summer, and could make the move to Inter Miami to join former Barcelona teammate Messi. During his time at the Spanish giants, Alba wrote himself into the history books as arguably one of the club's greatest full-backs, winning La Liga six times, as well as numerous other trophies.

Now 34, the left-back has the chance to make the MLS move. According to Marca, Alba is already in contact with Inter Miami amid a potential summer switch.

He would be the second Barcelona player to make the move during this transfer window following in Sergio Busquets' footsteps.

Sergio Ramos

After getting a glimpse of Messi's ability up close as a teammate for the first time at Paris Saint-Germain, Sergio Ramos could link up with the Barcelona legend once again, this time at Inter Miami – as per Sport.

The former Real Madrid captain continues the trend of free agents on Beckham's list of transfer targets, after his contract in the French capital came to an end this summer.

If Inter Miami are looking for leaders, then they needn't look any further than Ramos in the current transfer window.

Luis Suarez

Getting Luis Suarez and Messi back together on the same pitch would arguably be a better reunion than any famous band in history. The duo would still cause chaos against some big European sides, let alone MLS teams.

If Inter Miami can secure a deal for Suarez from Gremio, in particular, then they will undoubtedly rise up the rankings in America, and rapidly.

Speaking about transfer targets, Beckham said, via GiveMeSport: “Two or three more players will come.

"We spoke with Jordi Alba— while Luis Suarez has a contract and a release clause. I don't know if that will happen or not. All the announcements will be made before July 15.”

How Inter Miami could line-up: Callender; Taylor; Ramos; Kryvstov; Alba; Busquets; Lingard; Gregore; Messi; Martinez; Suarez